Rockstar DSP takes audiences on his studio tour, reveals heart touching anecdotes

MUMBAI: National award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP took his audience on a tour of his music studio in a video. DSP revealed that he turned his father's writing room into his studio. The entrance of the studio has a life-size picture of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, while inside the studio, there are portraits of his father, and his Mandolin guru - the veteran U Srinivas.

"All the amazing geniuses like Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry sir, Veturi Sundararama Murthy sir, big directors, Chiranjeevi sir, Allu Arjun and others used to come and have sittings here. So, this has an aura of all the legends," the composer shared.

He shared that the recliner chair in his studio was custom made for his father. However, after his father passed away, the recliner chair became his place to listen to his own work. Talking about the portrait of his Guru and his father in his studio, DSP said, "I put up both here because there's magic in them.

When I sing [in the studio], I can feel like both of them are looking at me. I get courage and blessings from them, and also at the same time there's an unknown responsibility and fear to do my best." The composer also spoke about how he channelises his emotions into creating music.

He revealed that if he's having a great time, he uses that energy to create a dance and happy track. The video also sees him performing a bit of 'Pushpa Pushpa' from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which is set to release this year. It is to be noted that the song continues to trend on social media even today. In fact, 'The Couple Song' from the Allu Arjun-starrer is also a chartbuster. Meanwhile, DSP is looking forward to his India Tour, which was announced earlier this year. He also has multiple releases as a composer to his credit.