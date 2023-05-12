Music composer-singer Amit Trivedi talks about the making of the Ishaqzaade album

MUMBAI: National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who recently gave us hit albums ‘Qala’, ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' gets nostalgic about making music for Ishaqzaade as it completes 11 years of its release. He won hearts with his captivating compositions for Ishaqzaade in 2012. The album turned out to be a big hit and was lauded by both, the masses and the critics. Each of the film’s songs including Ishaqzaade title track, Jhalla Wallah, Chokra Jawaan, Pareshaan, and Aafaton Ke Parinde continue to receive the same love even today.
Amit Trivedi received various nominations and won awards at multiple award ceremonies for Ishaqzaade. The romantic action drama saw the most-awaited debut of Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the same year.
Today, as Ishaqzaade completes 11 years of its release, Amit Trivedi talks about the making of the Ishaqzaade album. He said, “I had a lot of fun creating music for this album. Collaborating with so many talented singers was an amazing experience. We wanted to create an album that would have a Great mix of soft romantic as well as party Numbers. It’s been 11 years and the kind of love this album continues to receive from the audiences is truly wonderful. It’s also special because the music not only resonated with the youth but also with people across generations. I get overwhelmed whenever anyone talks about the music of Ishaqzaade, I can't thank enough"
Ishaqzaade, was directed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Arjun Kapoor and Praneeti Chopra made their grand debut with the film, it was one of the most awaited ones it was released in the year 2012.
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: After his world-record breaking feat of 9 number 1s in a single year in 2021 on radio charts globally, and winning awards for his unique...read more
MUMBAI: Meghna Mishra's new song "Befikar" from Milaap EP made its debut on 11th May through TM Music. The nostalgic masterpiece evokes happy...read more
MUMBAI: Experience Abu Dhabi has today announced Indian superstar, and pop culture icon Ranveer Singh, as an official ambassador, inspiring visitors...read more
MUMBAI: It’s showtime for multi-talented Zahrah S Khan as she is set to open the show for the highly anticipated music event- Rema Calm Down India...read more
MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum British production duo Snakehips’ highly anticipated debut album never worry was released on 5th...read more