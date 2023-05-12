RadioandMusic
Music composer-singer Amit Trivedi talks about the making of the Ishaqzaade album

MUMBAI: National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who recently gave us hit albums ‘Qala’, ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' gets nostalgic about making music for Ishaqzaade as it completes 11 years of its release. He won hearts with his captivating compositions for Ishaqzaade in 2012. The album turned out to be a big hit and was lauded by both, the masses and the critics. Each of the film’s songs including Ishaqzaade title track, Jhalla Wallah, Chokra Jawaan, Pareshaan, and Aafaton Ke Parinde continue to receive the same love even today.

Amit Trivedi received various nominations and won awards at multiple award ceremonies for Ishaqzaade. The romantic action drama saw the most-awaited debut of Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the same year.

Today, as Ishaqzaade completes 11 years of its release, Amit Trivedi talks about the making of the Ishaqzaade album. He said, “I had a lot of fun creating music for this album. Collaborating with so many talented singers was an amazing experience. We wanted to create an album that would have a Great mix of soft romantic as well as party Numbers. It’s been 11 years and the kind of love this album continues to receive from the audiences is truly wonderful. It’s also special because the music not only resonated with the youth but also with people across generations. I get overwhelmed whenever anyone talks about the music of Ishaqzaade, I can't thank enough"

Ishaqzaade, was directed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Arjun Kapoor and Praneeti Chopra made their grand debut with the film, it was one of the most awaited ones it was released in the year 2012.

