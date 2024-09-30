International Artist Mehta's latest single ‘Do it Right’, makes waves for Hindi R&B

MUMBAI: Independent artists play a crucial role in the music industry, pushing creative boundaries and offering fresh perspectives. Their contributions highlight the innovative spirit and diverse soundscapes that are defining contemporary music. International singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta introduces her latest independent single, ‘Do It Right’, set to be released on September 27. Produced by Ysoblue, the song offers a profound exploration of sensuality and emotional depth, presented through an engaging, trap-soul beat.

‘Do It Right’ delves into themes of desire and longing, weaving a rich tapestry of sultry melodies and introspective lyrics. The track’s emotive quality is accentuated by its innovative sound, blending genres to create a unique listening experience that reflects the complexities of human emotion.

The song’s exploration of these themes is further expressed through its music video, which artfully contrasts the elements of fire and ice with evocative imagery of Roman sculptures. Set in a NYC studio, the video complements the track’s emotive sound, enhancing its overall narrative.

The visual and auditory elements of ‘Do It Right’ come together to create a multi-dimensional experience, inviting listeners to engage deeply with the themes of the song. ‘Do It Right’ is a song that one can dance to, vibe to, an anthem for girls to get ready to, for lounging, late night drives and so much more. Through this work, Raveena Mehta continues to push the boundaries of her artistry, offering an immersive musical experience.