Shannon K Shares A Special Message This Father's Day

MUMBAI: It's Father's Day and Shannon K feels truly honoured having legendary Kumar Sanu as her father and she has done her best in following his footsteps and making him proud. The singer-actress shares a special message and is grateful for everything.
"Dad was my first inspiration, my guru who inspired me towards music. Music fascinated me and lit up that spark within to follow his footsteps. I feel truly honoured to be the daughter of such a legend. I'm always grateful and thankful to God as I'm a foster child and his support was massive behind my mom's decision to adopt me."
She further adds," I've learnt so much from him. One thing I’ve learned from him, is his positive attitude towards life. He doesn’t think negative. He always takes everything in a very positive way. He's the best father as he makes us laugh, takes Anna and I to watch ghost movies cos mom is scared of such movies. Dad always makes time out of his hectic schedule to be with us.”
Shannon K recently made headlines at Cannes Film Festival for her amazing fashion outfits in support of Ukraine and was also the only Indian-American actress invited at the prestigious Indiana Jones premiere.
