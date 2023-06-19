RadioandMusic
Envy Perfume launches new TVC Campaign featuring Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Envy Perfume, one of India’s leading premium fragrance brands, is pleased to announce the launch of its new campaign with Akshay Kumar, the dynamic Bollywood superstar and Envy’s brand ambassador, as its lead. This collaboration is an exciting step forward in Envy Perfume's journey as it continues to capture the hearts and senses of its discerning customers. The actor will help the brand promote its newest line of authentic French fragrances.

Envy Perfume chose to collaborate with Akshay Kumar because of his significant influence on today's youth. Akshay has become a cultural icon that the younger generation respects and looks up to thanks to his compelling performances in socially significant films. His extraordinary talent and unyielding dedication to quality are a perfect fit for Envy Perfume's mission to provide its customers with the finest fragrances.

Akshay Kumar, known for his unrivalled style and dedication to excellence, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "I believe my fans deserve the best in perfumes that reflect global fashion trends," he said. He also added, “Envy's distinct niche and exquisite French collection piqued my interest. It has made a name for itself in the Indian market by using authentic French fragrances. A man's fragrance leaves an indelible impression, and I'm honoured to be associated with Envy and its extraordinary experiences."

Rishabh Srivastava, brand manager at Envy Perfume, discussed the upcoming campaign starring Akshay Kumar. "Our core belief at ENVY is the profound impact fragrances can have on our emotions and desires," he said. He stated further, “In our most recent advertisement, we explore a storyline in which a possessive wife's envy is triggered when a different woman appreciates the alluring scent that Akshay is wearing. Through the use of satirical humour, we hope to effectively communicate the true power of envy to our target audience. We have been successful in bringing our vision to life by using Akshay as the face of our brand and campaign. Because the campaign has been so expertly executed, we are confident that it will have a positive effect on our viewers. We eagerly anticipate hearing from them and hope they will find it appreciative.”

As part of this partnership, Akshay Kumar will promote the entire line of Envy deodorants and perfumes, demonstrating his faith in the company's dedication to quality and innovation.

The eagerly anticipated campaign debuted on major TV networks in a variety of genres and garnered a strong online presence across all significant social media networks. Envy Perfume used a multi-channel strategy to maximise this exciting collaboration's impact and ensure broad audience engagement and reach. Find the campaign on Instagram.

Through its partnership with Akshay Kumar, Envy Perfume demonstrates its dedication to providing its devoted customers with consistently exceptional fragrance experiences. With this alliance, Envy Perfume is in a position to strengthen its market position, increase brand recognition, and always offer exceptional value to fragrance lovers all over the country.

