News |  15 Jun 2023

Experience the Magic of Munawar's "Madari" - A Musical Masterpiece

MUMBAI: Recognized as one of the most promising music talents, Munawar has dropped his highly anticipated album, "Madari," creating a buzz among fans. Songs like "Noor" and "Alag BT" from the album have already garnered millions of streams and fans are hooked on the entire album. Here are the reasons that make "Madari" a Musical Masterpiece

A combination of all emotions: "Madari" consists of tracks that express a wide range of emotions. The album offers a perfect blend of melody, hip-hop, and rap. Each track captures different vibes and emotions, with songs like "Noor" highlighting one-sided love and "Mumtaz" expressing love for mothers. With diverse tracks, the album aims to cater to a larger audience, providing a song for every mood.

A blend of hip-hop music with popping beats: The album's sound texture is unique and expansive, incorporating diverse elements to create a refreshing musical experience. Unlike conventional rap songs that focus solely on rap or hook lines, the tracks in "Madari" explore different possibilities and musical elements, offering a dynamic sound.

Already hitting charts with "Noor" and "Alag BT": The pre-released tracks, "Noor" and "Alag BT," have already made waves on the charts, amassing millions of streams. Listeners have shown immense love for these songs and are eagerly playing them on repeat. The overall album has been received positively by the audience.

Soulful lyrics: Munawar's songwriting skills shine through in "Madari" with soulful lyrics that resonate with the audience. Along with the energetic beats and rap elements, the songs maintain an emotional depth that leaves a lasting impact on listeners. The heartfelt lyrics effectively convey the emotions of the songs that resontes with the listeners.

8 songs that can keep you hooked: "Madari" features a total of 8 songs, including "Noor," "Mumtaz," "Alag BT," "Madari," "Kajal," "Kod," "Tu Lage Mujhe," and "Malaal." This variety of tracks offers different genres and caters to every moods, ensuring there is something for everyone in the album.

