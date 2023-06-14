From Dreams to Reality: Catch MTV Beats Artist of The Month Tulsi Kumar as she speaks on Her Journey in the Music Industry!

MUMBAI: MTV Beats has announced Tulsi Kumar as the Artist of the Month for June, recognizing her exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry. Known for her lyrical playback singer and music composition, Tulsi Kumar has captivated audiences with her soulful renditions across various genres such as folk, rock and pop. She made her debut in the singing industry in 2006 and delivered mesmerizing hits like "Soch Na Sake," "Sanam Re," and "Nachange Saari Raat," her musical journey has been marked by versatility and an unwavering commitment to her craft.

Tulsi got her first break globally with Ghanaian singing sensation, KiDi adding an Indian twist to the popular hit ‘Shut up’ that took the internet by storm and got the entire world grooving! Adding to her list she wishes to perform with other International Artists such as BTS, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce!

On being asked about a theme song based on her life Tulsi comments, “A song that I believe in is Love You Zindagi. I think gaane ke lyrics bohot apt hai they always inspire you and make you love life and I think we all should love our life because that is something that we should be grateful for.. be happy!’’

When asked about giving tips to aspiring singers, Tulsi remarks that all the upcoming artists she listens to are fabulous and have gained popularity across various platforms. She advises, “We should have complete knowledge of what we are doing, so if it’s singing bohot saare gaane sunne chahiye, sikhna chahiye; that’s first and foremost and to be consistent in everything that we are doing and to be very, very patient because there is a lot of times that you know we have to wait for certain things”.

Known for her melodious voice, the euphoric playback singer and music composer Tulsi Kumar has been ruling the hearts of music lovers with her phenomenal work. Tulsi has come a long way in her musical career with back-to-back hits such as ‘Mujhe Teri’ & ‘Tum Jo Aaye’. Catch Tulsi Kumar as Artist of The Month for June 2023 for a sneak peek into her work and personal life only on MTV Beats.