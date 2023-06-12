Tagbin to Organize Global DPI Exhibition during 3rd Meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group

MUMBAI: Following the success of the Experience Centre at the 1st G20 DEWG Meeting in Lucknow, Tagbin, a leading tech-experiential company, is all set to launch the Global DPI Exhibition at JW Marriott Hotel in Pune, Maharashtra. The exhibition is set to be a significant component of the Global DPI Summit, taking place from 12-14 June 2023, during the 3rd Meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group. The theme of the Summit is "Digital Public Infrastructure for Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Governance." Tagbin, in collaboration with Digital India Corporation- NeGD, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, spearheads the conceptualization and execution of the exhibition.

Under the Indian Presidency, the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) has identified Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a key priority area. In line with this vision, 12 initiatives from the Digital India Flagship Programme have been selected to showcase best practices in implementing DPIs. The exhibition will provide an immersive experience, enabling visitors to explore Global DPI repositories and gain insights for the betterment of the global community. Notable initiatives include Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, Soil Health Card, eNAM, Digital India UMANG, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, BHASHINI, ONDC, DIGIT- eGov Foundation, and DigiYatra.

Tagbin's dedicated team of professionals is leveraging a wide range of interactive technologies to create a seamless and engaging experience for attendees. Through the use of Anamorphic Videos, VR setups, and other innovative displays, Tagbin aims to capture the essence of each initiative, moving beyond traditional exhibition motifs. Their goal is to ensure that the process of navigating a website becomes an immersive journey, leaving a lasting impact on visitors' minds.

Sharing his viewpoint on the significance of the exhibition, Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO of Tagbin, stated, "This Summit presents a remarkable opportunity for India to showcase their DPIs and establish themselves as reliable partners within the Global DPI ecosystem. Amid this, we are honored to bring India's digital strength to the forefront." He further added, "Our Experience Centre in Lucknow was just the beginning of this journey. Having grown and refined our approach since then, we are now prepared to deliver something much bigger and better."

The Global DPI Exhibition expects to welcome esteemed delegates from G20 countries and distinguished guests from around the globe. With meticulous attention to detail, Tagbin is leaving no stone unturned to ensure an unforgettable and impactful experience for all attendees.