Exciting! Singer Harrdy Sandhu reveals he wants to sing for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan someday

MUMBAI: Versatile singer - actor Harrdy Sandhu enjoys a massive fandom globally. Credited for various chartbusters, Harrdy Sandhu has crooned for many Bollywood A-listers over the years. However, the singer still has one actor on his wish list, for whom he would love to sing for one day. Present for an interview recently, when Harrdy was asked which singer would he like to sing for, he immediately replied, “King Shah Rukh”.
No denying, it would be really exciting to see SRK grooving to a Punjabi song for the first time, that too sung by Punjabi music’s most loved artist Harrdy Sandhu. His songs ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, ‘Naah’, ‘Kya Baat Ay’, ‘Backbone’, ‘Chandigarh Mein’, ‘Horn Blow’ and more have always been party starters, which further makes this pairing all the more worthwhile.
We are already wishing for this super fun collab to happen real soon, what about you?
