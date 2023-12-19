RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Dec 2023 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Instagram's musical sensations: 5 Bollywood songs that went viral in 2023

MUMBAI :  Diljit Dosanjh and Sia's Dynamic Duo in "Hass Hass":

Diljit Dosanjh's partnership with global sensation Sia for "Hass Hass" created a sensation on Instagram. With the official video amassing 4.88 million views on YouTube, this fusion of Punjabi beats and Sia's commanding vocals has swiftly become a sensation, enchanting users across the globe with its infectious rhythm and energetic vibes.

Aparshakti Khurana's Chart-Topping "Kudiye ni" and latest heartbreak song “Tera Naam Sunke”:

Aparshakti Khurana's "Kudiye ni" conquered Instagram and topped music charts with its catchy beats and his engaging presence. Aparshakti's song has received 27 million views on YouTube. His latest release, "Tera Naam Sunke," already reached 4.38 million views, highlighting his versatility and continued success.

Shah Rukh Khan's Soulful Melody "Chaleya Jawan":

Bollywood's reigning monarch, Shah Rukh Khan, graced Instagram with the soul-stirring track "Chaleya" from his blockbuster film Jawan. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics by Kumaar, crafted this emotive rendition, evoking a wave of nostalgia and admiration for the timeless star. Remarkably, the official music video has garnered an impressive 249 million views on YouTube to date.

Vicky Kaushal's Heartfelt "Tere Vaaste":

Vicky Kaushal's presentation of "Tere Vaaste" from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke resonated deeply on Instagram. The song, sung by Varun Jain with a chorus by Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi, and music by Sachin- Jigar has 313 million views on YouTube and features heartfelt lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Demonstrating emotional depth, the actor's sincere performance in the song touched fans, fostering a strong connection with the audience.

Ranveer Singh's Groovy "What Jhumka":

Ranveer Singh's lively song "What Jhumka" from "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani" gained 222 million views on Instagram. His energetic dance in the video went viral, with users creating multiple reels. Known for its catchy beats and Singh's captivating dance moves, the song became a popular choice, adding Bollywood glamour to users' feeds.

These Bollywood songs not only took Instagram by storm in 2023 but also showcased the industry's knack for creating musical enchantment that connects with a wide range of audiences. Which one is your personal favourite among these tracks?

Tags
Ranveer Singh Vicky Kaushal Shah Rukh Khan Arijit Singh Shilpa Rao Aparshakti Khurana Diljit Dosanjh Sia music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Dec 2023

Taylor Swift tribute show returns to toronto for 3rd Year : 35 songs By 7 artists!

MUMBAI : Toronto Swifties may not need to wait until November to hear Taylor Swift’s hits live. Feeling 22 - A Live Tribute to Taylor Swift, a tribute concert that spans the superstar’s entire career, returns to The Rec Room at Roundhouse Park for a third straight year on January 20, 2024.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

Seventeen reach global fans with the biggest 'The City ' project

MUMBAI  – K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70 diverse programs across 5 major cities of Japan.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

Nighthawk create their ‘Structures on the moon’

MUMBAI : The freshmen musical effort from Nighthawk, Structures On The Moon, contains a smattering of fascinating tracks, talents and ideas displaying the band members various strengths in different styles.

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

Hearts and Grenades meld rock, country, hip-hop, pop in new 'I just want my rock' music video

MUMBAI : Hearts & Hand Grenades are an explosive American NWOCR group from Buffalo, NY, bursting with an edgy sound for all generations of true rock addicts, and they just premiered a new music video and single entitled "I Just Want My Rock".

read more
 | 20 Dec 2023

French metal band The Hill Is Burning release new album 'From Alpha To Omega'

MUMBAI : “From Alpha To Omega” is the second album by The Hill Is Burning, Metal Band from Reunion Island! This album transports you into the different worlds of Death/Thrash metal!

read more

RnM Biz

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

Red FM Sweeps 13 Awards at E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards

MUMBAI: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was awarded 13 aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jennifer Lopez release New Album and Film : THIS IS ME....NOW

MUMBAI : Jennifer Lopez’s long awaited musical experience THIS IS ME…NOW begins with the release on February 16th, 2024 of a new full length ALBUM...read more

2
Instagram's musical sensations: 5 Bollywood songs that went viral in 2023

MUMBAI :  Diljit Dosanjh and Sia's Dynamic Duo in "Hass Hass":Diljit Dosanjh's partnership with global sensation Sia for "Hass Hass" created a...read more

3
Tap your feet and bang your head to Super Monster Party 's latest video 'Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)'

MUMBAI : Everyone get ready to party with the latest single “Dance Dance Revolution (Till The Death)” from Florida’s Super Monster Party!read more

4
ASCAP unwraps top 10 new classic holiday songs chart 2023

MUMBAI – As the most wonderful time of the year fills the radio waves and streaming playlists with cheer, The American Society of Composers, Authors...read more

5
Hearts and Grenades meld rock, country, hip-hop, pop in new 'I just want my rock' music video

MUMBAI : Hearts & Hand Grenades are an explosive American NWOCR group from Buffalo, NY, bursting with an edgy sound for all generations of true...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games