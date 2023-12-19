Instagram's musical sensations: 5 Bollywood songs that went viral in 2023

MUMBAI : Diljit Dosanjh and Sia's Dynamic Duo in "Hass Hass":

Diljit Dosanjh's partnership with global sensation Sia for "Hass Hass" created a sensation on Instagram. With the official video amassing 4.88 million views on YouTube, this fusion of Punjabi beats and Sia's commanding vocals has swiftly become a sensation, enchanting users across the globe with its infectious rhythm and energetic vibes.

Aparshakti Khurana's Chart-Topping "Kudiye ni" and latest heartbreak song “Tera Naam Sunke”:

Aparshakti Khurana's "Kudiye ni" conquered Instagram and topped music charts with its catchy beats and his engaging presence. Aparshakti's song has received 27 million views on YouTube. His latest release, "Tera Naam Sunke," already reached 4.38 million views, highlighting his versatility and continued success.

Shah Rukh Khan's Soulful Melody "Chaleya Jawan":

Bollywood's reigning monarch, Shah Rukh Khan, graced Instagram with the soul-stirring track "Chaleya" from his blockbuster film Jawan. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics by Kumaar, crafted this emotive rendition, evoking a wave of nostalgia and admiration for the timeless star. Remarkably, the official music video has garnered an impressive 249 million views on YouTube to date.

Vicky Kaushal's Heartfelt "Tere Vaaste":

Vicky Kaushal's presentation of "Tere Vaaste" from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke resonated deeply on Instagram. The song, sung by Varun Jain with a chorus by Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi, and music by Sachin- Jigar has 313 million views on YouTube and features heartfelt lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Demonstrating emotional depth, the actor's sincere performance in the song touched fans, fostering a strong connection with the audience.

Ranveer Singh's Groovy "What Jhumka":

Ranveer Singh's lively song "What Jhumka" from "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani" gained 222 million views on Instagram. His energetic dance in the video went viral, with users creating multiple reels. Known for its catchy beats and Singh's captivating dance moves, the song became a popular choice, adding Bollywood glamour to users' feeds.

These Bollywood songs not only took Instagram by storm in 2023 but also showcased the industry's knack for creating musical enchantment that connects with a wide range of audiences. Which one is your personal favourite among these tracks?