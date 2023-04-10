RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Apr 2023 21:34 |  By RnMTeam

Famous content creator Simran Dhanwani bags the "Pride of Thane" Award at the BJP Foundation Day

MUMBAI: Simran Dhanwani, a well-known social media influencer, and YouTube star, recently received the "Pride of Thane" Award at the BJP Foundation Day celebration in Thane held on 7th April 2023. The popular star bags the recognition as one of the most influential people.

Since the beginning, Simran has always provided the best possible content for her vlogs, which has won the hearts and admiration of her viewers from producing comedy contents to dance to in-person videos to vlogging her daily activities. Her content have always been distinctive by creating her videos independently which are typically funded with the bare minimum of expenses helping the other emerging creators to learn from her ideas. The amount of hard ward and dedication she has been giving to her craft finally seems like paying off. Simran received her award in the presence of notable dignitaries such as Niranjan Davkhare (BJP Thane District Chief & MLA), Satish Nikam (BJP Maharashtra IT Cell Chief), Kripashankar Singh (BJP Maharashtra Vice-president and Former Home Minister), Vilas Sathe (BJP Thane General Secretary).

Speaking about the felicitation Simran shared,” I am truly honored to receive this award, It feels like all the hard work and dedication is finally paying off. I’m so grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey and I’m incredibly thankful to my Fans for the love they have always showered, they keep me going. Each day I’m learning and exploring the craft to expand my knowledge and I hope I give the justice to it and work even more to make my audience proud.”

Tags
social media Influencer YouTube star
Related news
 | 28 Mar 2023

Aishwarya Srinivas: The Talented Musician carving a niche for Indian classical music on Social Media

MUMBAI:Aishwarya Srinivas, the gifted Carnatic musician from India, is gaining worldwide recognition not only for her ability to blend Indian classical music with Western styles, but also for her social media success.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2022

Kim Kardashian warns Kanye West over his social media posts and is worried about Pete

MUMBAI: Kanye West has been hitting headlines for his recent posts calling out Pete Davidson and while the rapper has now deleted them, in his new posts, West shared screenshots of his alleged conversations with Kim Kardashian.

read more
 | 29 Jan 2021

Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol raise funds for national-level archer Arjun Yadav

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have come forward to raise funds in support of Jaipur-based national level archer Arjun, who needs the right equipment to pursue his dream of representing the country in the sport.

read more
 | 28 Jan 2021

Shreya Ghoshal celebrates one million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating one million subscribers on her YouTube channel, Shreya Ghoshal official. The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to express gratitude to fans.

read more
 | 18 Jan 2021

JLo: Have never done Botox or surgery

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has shut down trolls who have claimed that she has had botox treatment. She also said that she has never gone under the knife.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

Believe announces exclusive distribution deal with Panorama Music, further expanding into Bollywood OST market

Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Musicathon culminated its star-studded 10th edition in Bir

MUMBAI: The 10th edition of the two-day experiential music festival in the majestic mountain city of Bir, Musicathon came to end. One of the most...read more

2
An American Dream for Grammy nominee Abhi Acharya Abhi's nomination for a Grammy award is a proud moment for the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: Indian artists have been producing some remarkable work around the globe, and one such Indian artist is Abhi Acharya, who is part of the 2023...read more

3
DJ Nina Shah to be the only female DJ to have attended the Ambani's NMACC event, shares pictures with Gigi Hadid and many more

MUMBAI: The NMACC launch has been creating buzz for all the right reasons! From fashion, Bollywood, and Hollywood stars to food, it was nothing short...read more

4
Semwal's latest release 'Nedhe Nedhe' takes the Punjabi music scene by storm with its fresh R&B sound

MUMBAI: Chandigarh-based artist and producer, Semwal has always been the one to push boundaries and explore new sounds in the Indian music scene. The...read more

5
Sarah Barrios rails against online negativity on "Talk!Talk!Talk"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Sarah Barrios unleashes an unapologetic response to hateful social media trolls on her latest single, “Talk!Talk!Talk!”....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games