Famous content creator Simran Dhanwani bags the "Pride of Thane" Award at the BJP Foundation Day

MUMBAI: Simran Dhanwani, a well-known social media influencer, and YouTube star, recently received the "Pride of Thane" Award at the BJP Foundation Day celebration in Thane held on 7th April 2023. The popular star bags the recognition as one of the most influential people.

Since the beginning, Simran has always provided the best possible content for her vlogs, which has won the hearts and admiration of her viewers from producing comedy contents to dance to in-person videos to vlogging her daily activities. Her content have always been distinctive by creating her videos independently which are typically funded with the bare minimum of expenses helping the other emerging creators to learn from her ideas. The amount of hard ward and dedication she has been giving to her craft finally seems like paying off. Simran received her award in the presence of notable dignitaries such as Niranjan Davkhare (BJP Thane District Chief & MLA), Satish Nikam (BJP Maharashtra IT Cell Chief), Kripashankar Singh (BJP Maharashtra Vice-president and Former Home Minister), Vilas Sathe (BJP Thane General Secretary).

Speaking about the felicitation Simran shared,” I am truly honored to receive this award, It feels like all the hard work and dedication is finally paying off. I’m so grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey and I’m incredibly thankful to my Fans for the love they have always showered, they keep me going. Each day I’m learning and exploring the craft to expand my knowledge and I hope I give the justice to it and work even more to make my audience proud.”