Giorgia Andriani shares Jaw-dropping videos on the hook step of Biba- Check out the videos now!

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani is known to create magic every time she appears on the screen. Recently, the actress created headlines for her song Biba, from her looks to the hook step, netizens couldn't stop admiring the actress's dance moves and acting prowess. Now, Giorgia shares jaw-dropping videos on the hook step of Biba, check out what the netizens have to say.
Giorgia is quite active on reels, from lip-syncing to dancing, she is a perfect entertainment and fun to watch. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share videos of her on her latest released song, Biba. Giorgia looks effortlessly gorgeous as she does the hook steps on her song Biba. In one of the video, the actress is seen donning a mini flared skirt along with a sleeveless body hugging top, while in another video Giorgia opted for a casual look with high waisted toned jeans and velvet crop top that accentuated the actress's toned midriff. In both looks, Giorgia opted for a natural makeup look and kept her hair flowing. As soon as Giorgia posted these videos, her comments were flooded with heart and fire emojis.
Check out the videos now,
Actress Giorgia Andriani certainly knows how to reel her way into our hearts.
On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.
