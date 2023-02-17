Kumar Sanu's "Dil Bhi Rone Laga" feat Ali Merchant and Parvati Nair awakens poignant memories of happy days

MUMBAI: United White Flag, Kumar Sanu, Ali Merchant, and Parvati Nair's newest release "Dil Bhi Rone Laga” tackles the themes of love, loss, remembrance, and human connection without mincing words. Presented in Kumar Sanu’s distinct voice and soothing composition, this track is perfect for a late-night-listen.

Ramji Gulati of United White Flag says "Dil Bhi Rone Laga is an apt example of how simplicity & authenticity can capture somebody’s soul. The song conveys an underlying sense of emotional wreckage that bears the burden of separation"

Kumar Sanu says "It is a beautiful romantic melody, there is a special old world charm to it, something we don't see & hear very often today"

Ali Merchant says "Dil Bhi Rone Laga communicates how love is a double-edged sword that can cause immense pain as well as bring a lot of joy"

Parvati Nair says "Dil Bhi Rone Laga is soulful, emotional and heartfelt. The track is for all those who are nurturing a broken heart. It has a sense of calmness & peace"

Kumaar says "The lyrics of Dil Bhi Rone Laga are hard-hitting. It reveals the frustration one feels when they lose their significant half"

Sushant and Shankar says " A very soulful number which will give you goosebumps. The music of the song Dil Bhi Rone Laga will help you explore this enchanting world of thoughts and emotions"

Jitin Agrawal "I would like to congratulate the entire team. We are excited & looking forward to the response from the audience. Dil Bhi Rone Laga is a song for all those nurturing a broken heart, it is a soft, heart-wrenching, hummable song"

Rajesh Talesara says "The artists, the song, location, music and lyrics, everything about Dil Bhi Rone Laga is top notch. Ever since we announced the song, there has been a lot of anticipation surrounding it, now finally the wait is over"

Lyricist - Kumaar, Music - Sushant and Shankar, Producer - Jitin Agrawal and Rajesh Talesara, A Film By - United White Flag

Click here to listen to the song-