RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Feb 2023 18:02 |  By RnMTeam

Kumar Sanu's "Dil Bhi Rone Laga" feat Ali Merchant and Parvati Nair awakens poignant memories of happy days

MUMBAI: United White Flag, Kumar Sanu, Ali Merchant, and Parvati Nair's newest release "Dil Bhi Rone Laga” tackles the themes of love, loss, remembrance, and human connection without mincing words. Presented in Kumar Sanu’s distinct voice and soothing composition, this track is perfect for a late-night-listen.

Ramji Gulati of United White Flag says "Dil Bhi Rone Laga is an apt example of how simplicity & authenticity can capture somebody’s soul. The song conveys an underlying sense of emotional wreckage that bears the burden of separation"

Kumar Sanu says "It is a beautiful romantic melody, there is a special old world charm to it, something we don't see & hear very often today"

Ali Merchant says "Dil Bhi Rone Laga communicates how love is a double-edged sword that can cause immense pain as well as bring a lot of joy"

Parvati Nair says "Dil Bhi Rone Laga is soulful, emotional and heartfelt. The track is for all those who are nurturing a broken heart. It has a sense of calmness & peace"

Kumaar says "The lyrics of Dil Bhi Rone Laga are hard-hitting. It reveals the frustration one feels when they lose their significant half"

Sushant and Shankar says " A very soulful number which will give you goosebumps. The music of the song Dil Bhi Rone Laga will help you explore this enchanting world of thoughts and emotions"

Jitin Agrawal "I would like to congratulate the entire team. We are excited & looking forward to the response from the audience. Dil Bhi Rone Laga is a song for all those nurturing a broken heart, it is a soft, heart-wrenching, hummable song"

Rajesh Talesara says "The artists, the song, location, music and lyrics, everything about Dil Bhi Rone Laga is top notch. Ever since we announced the song, there has been a lot of anticipation surrounding it, now finally the wait is over"

Lyricist - Kumaar, Music - Sushant and Shankar, Producer - Jitin Agrawal and Rajesh Talesara, A Film By - United White Flag

Click here to listen to the song-

Tags
Kumar Sanu Ali Merchant Ramji Gulati Jitin Agarwal music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Feb 2023

Space 92 returns to Filth On Acid with ‘Gravity’ EP

MUMBAI: 2023 is shaping up to be another monumental year for Space 92.

read more
 | 17 Feb 2023

Rusha & Blizza along with Gurbax come together to give a unique blend of raag bhairavi in their latest "Aja Sawariya" featuring Rashmeet Kaur

MUMBAI: Following to her successful releases with IndieARecords- Tan Diyan, Bulleya O, Lagan Lagi; singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur who has mastered the art of adding a contemporary spin to folk music is back with another track “Aja Sawariya”.

read more
 | 17 Feb 2023

The Aces Announce Third Album, Share Single "Always Get This Way"

MUMBAI: Beloved indie-pop band The Aces today announced their highly anticipated third full-length album, 'I’ve Loved You For So Long' due out June 2 on Red Bull Records.

read more
 | 17 Feb 2023

Tune in to Hannes Bieger’s ambient music at Vh1 Supersonic

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic, one of India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festivals, is back after 3 years, and this year promises to triple the scale of the fervor, offering an indelible experience to all music aficionados and lifestyle enthusiasts!

read more
 | 17 Feb 2023

Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Attend Mahindra Roots Festival 2023

MUMBAI: “People make culture just as culture makes people”. And, India has always been a cultural melting pot.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Aces Announce Third Album, Share Single "Always Get This Way"

MUMBAI: Beloved indie-pop band The Aces today announced their highly anticipated third full-length album, 'I’ve Loved You For So Long' due out June 2...read more

2
Shye releases reflective new single "Safe"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released her first single of the year, "safe". A song about finding refuge in one's community, Shye...read more

3
Tune in to Hannes Bieger’s ambient music at Vh1 Supersonic

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic, one of India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festivals, is back after 3 years, and this year promises to triple...read more

4
The Bhajan Project returns after 10 years for its Part 2

MUMBAI: After the success and international acclaim of The Bhajan Project, artist Shivali Bhammer presents The Bhajan Project 2. The album is a...read more

5
Space 92 returns to Filth On Acid with ‘Gravity’ EP

MUMBAI: 2023 is shaping up to be another monumental year for Space 92. Fresh off the back of one of his most productive years in the studio to date,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games