TOMORROW X TOGETHER hits No. 1 on the Billboard 200

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER landed their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) debuted their 5th EP at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. This is the first time the band topped the Billboard 200 since their debut in March 2019. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION was released on January 27.

According to Billboard, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION scores the largest sales week for any album since Taylor Swift’s Midnights debuted at No. 1 with 1.14 million copies sold on the Nov. 5, 2022-dated chart.

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s seventh album to chart within the Billboard 200. All Billboard 200 chart peak seats are as follows:

The Dream Chapter: STAR (EP) on No. 140 (chart dated Mar. 16, 2019)

minisode1 : Blue Hour (EP) on No. 25 (chart dated Nov. 21, 2020)

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE on No. 5 (chart dated Jun. 19, 2021)

minisode 2: Thursday's Child (EP) on No. 4 (chart dated May 28, 2022)

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION on No. 1 (chart dated Feb. 11 2022)

Japan releases:

Chaotic Wonderland (EP) on No. 177 (chart dated Dec. 18, 2021)

STILL DREAMING on No. 173 (chart dated Feb. 27, 2021)

In 2022, TOMORROW X TOGETHER saw its name listed on Billboard’s official 2022 Year-End ‘Billboard 200’ chart as the only K-pop act other than BTS. The band’s 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday's Child, was also ranked the third in Luminate’s 2022 report for Top CD Album Sales in U.S. after Taylor Swift and BTS.