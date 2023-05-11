K-pop band Seventeen takes No. 2 spot on Billboard with mini-album 'FML'

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Seventeen has claimed the second position on Billboard 200 with their 10th Mini Album 'FML'.
The entry marks Billboard's top-selling album of the week and fourth largest sales week of 2023. The act also set new records with 'FML' for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first day and week worldwide, with 3.99M+ copies and 4.55M+ copies sold respectively.
'FML' is Seventeen's fifth consecutive album to chart within the Billboard 200.
'FML' hit No.1 on 3 of Oricon's weekly charts including album rankings, digital album rankings, and total album rankings. The 13-piece act also charted No.1 on Billboard Japan's Artist 100, Hot Albums, Download Albums and Top Album Sales, while sweeping No.1 across real-time charts on streaming platforms in Korea, as well as on iTunes charts in 36 countries/regions including Brazil, the Philippines, India and Singapore.
The single captures a state of mind engulfed with negative thoughts, speaking to the everyday stories of everyone just making it through life. Instead of trying to comfort those in distress with words in vain.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: LA’s Jess Kallen (they/them) has announced their debut album Exotherm due out June 21 on New Professor Music. A dynamic collection of...read more
MUMBAI: Playback singer Stebin Ben has released a new song 'Rista Rista', the music video of which features television actors Mohsin Khan and Divya...read more
MUMBAI: He became an instant sensation after his track 'Calm Down' took over social media like a wildfire. Now, Nigerian singer Rema is looking...read more
MUMBAI: The picturesque landscapes of Azerbaijan served as the perfect backdrop for actors Vaarun Bhagat and Ashish Vidyarthi to unwind and enjoy a...read more
MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has talked about feeling like a "doormat" in her relationships before meeting her American pop-star...read more