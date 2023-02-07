Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan’s song Laila Main Laila from Raees crosses one billion views

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone‘s much loved track Laila Main Laila is easily one of the country’s most snazzy songs of recent times. The track from the 2017 film Raees was recreated by Ram Sampath and also stars with him Superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Now in 2023, the song has cross a billion hits making it amongst the most watched songs in the country. It is definitely SRK and Sunny Leone’s most watched song. At a time when music fails to hold people’s interest, the song has been unanimously loved by everyone and continues to mesmerise new audiences all the time.

Talking about crossing the one billion mark, Sunny says, “Even when we were shooting the song, we knew we were doing something special. Because the song was a remake, we wanted to retain the musical aesthetic of the song and yet give it our own spin. Shah Rukh Khan was so wonderful and warm to shoot with. Laila remains one of my most cherished experiences in the industry and it’s heartening to see it win as much love.”

It is one of those rare times that the song and the video have both been equally loved, notes Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer- Zee Music Co. He adds, “To be able to captivate the audience for 5 years when new music releases everyday is a tough feat. Sunny Leone’s magnetism and Shah Rukh Khan’s enigma is a deadly combination with the music evoking the right amount of nostalgia and offering the right amount of fresh energy is what has made the song win hearts for five years. And here’s hoping there’s many more of such successes to them and us.”