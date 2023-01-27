RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jan 2023 19:11 |  By RnMTeam

Kim Petras releases new single "brrr,"

MUMBAI: Global pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has released her anticipated new single “brrr,” an industrial, beat-heavy, bad bitch anthem - out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records. Listen to “brrr” HERE

Produced by ILYA (Ariana Grande, Normani, Ellie Goulding), “brrr” shivers with glacial synths and crystal-clear vocals and is about knowing what you want and finding someone who isn’t intimidated by you that will come closer and show you how cool they are.

LISTEN TO “brrr” HERE:

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers this Monday, January 23 for the debut live performance of “brrr” and her first late night television interview, Kim will also be performing her GRAMMY-nominated, global #1 platinum hit “Unholy” with Sam Smith at the BRIT Awards where she and Sam are nominated for “Song of the Year.” “Unholy” is also nominated for “Best Collaboration” at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Kim was recently announced as the headliner for Sydney WorldPride in Australia in March and will perform at Governor's Ball in NYC this June. Additionally, Kim is Spotify’s January Songwriter of the Month and was just nominated by the GLAAD Media Awards for “Outstanding Music Artist.”

“brrr” follows the recent release of Kim’s guitar-driven pop single “If Jesus Was A Rockstar” and the worldwide success of “Unholy,” which she also co-wrote with Sam Smith. The chart-topping song quickly became one of 2022’s top pop debuts, earning Kim her first GRAMMY nomination and skyrocketing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart. Marking a historic first in LGBTQ+ chart and GRAMMY history, “Unholy” saw Kim and Sam became the first openly transgender solo artist and non-binary solo artist, respectively, to ascend to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and are also the first to receive a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Following their MTV EMA win for ‘Video for Good,’ Kim and Sam received the ‘Innovator of the Year’ Award at the Variety Hitmakers event.

“If Jesus Was A Rockstar,” produced by Max Martin, ILYA and Omer Fedi, sees Kim reflecting on finding her own relationship with spirituality after not feeling welcomed by the institution of religion when she was younger and wondering if more people would embrace religion if it embraced them as she creates her own version of a more inclusive Jesus.

Tags
Kim Petras brrr music
Related news
 | 27 Jan 2023

Gandhharv Sachdeva and Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Special Edition Kudi from Chhatriwali hits the Top Charts of Bollywood Songs

MUMBAI: “Chhatriwali”, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, directed by Tejas Deoskar, starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas recently released on 20th January 2023 on Zee5.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2023

Earshot Wins Best Podcast Platform, Two More Honours at India Audio Summit and Awards

MUMBAI: India’s first Dolby Atmos-enabled podcast platform, has won the Best Podcast Publisher prize at the prestigious ‘India Audio Summit & Awards’ hosted by Radioandmusic.com, an initiative of IndianTelevision.com.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2023

Minibeats Collaborates With Artists San Holo and LP Giobbi On New AR Music Snapchat Lenses

MUMBAI: Minibeats launched as a preview on Snapchat last month, bringing forth beautifully-designed AR Music Lenses in collaboration with artists, merging musical co-creation and visual creativity for fans.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2023

Toronto Rock Trio FAKE MAGIC Explores The Ups and (Mostly) Downs Of Fatherhood In ‘Sad Dad’ Album

MUMBAI: Toronto reminiscent rock trio, Fake Magic released the album Sad Dad, which reflects on all the intricacies and responsibilities of being a man. Particularly a dad. A sad dad.

read more
 | 26 Jan 2023

The Aristocrats Headline Debut Edition of Oddball

MUMBAI: A new festival hits Indian cities in February 2023, with the launch of ODDBALL FESTIVAL – taking place in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Minibeats Collaborates With Artists San Holo and LP Giobbi On New AR Music Snapchat Lenses

MUMBAI: Minibeats launched as a preview on Snapchat last month, bringing forth beautifully-designed AR Music Lenses in collaboration with artists,...read more

2
Toronto Rock Trio FAKE MAGIC Explores The Ups and (Mostly) Downs Of Fatherhood In ‘Sad Dad’ Album

MUMBAI: Toronto reminiscent rock trio, Fake Magic released the album Sad Dad, which reflects on all the intricacies and responsibilities of being a...read more

3
NEXA Music artists to perform at the world’s biggest international music festival- Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: One of the most significant international music festivalsfestival Lollapalooza is all set to mark its debut on 28th-29th January in Mumbai,...read more

4
The Aristocrats Headline Debut Edition of Oddball

MUMBAI: A new festival hits Indian cities in February 2023, with the launch of ODDBALL FESTIVAL – taking place in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru....read more

5
Earshot Wins Best Podcast Platform, Two More Honours at India Audio Summit and Awards

MUMBAI: India’s first Dolby Atmos-enabled podcast platform, has won the Best Podcast Publisher prize at the prestigious ‘India Audio Summit &...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games