News |  24 Dec 2022 15:14

Badshah responds to scandalous questions and says…

MUMBAI: With his Paagal Tour kickstarting on 24th December 2022 in Mumbai at NSCI Dome, Worli, Badshah hosted a press Conference in Andheri, Mumbai to talk about the same! The tour goes through 8 cities in a span of 4 months ending on 18th March in Bengaluru. “An artist expresses, they don’t present themselves. It’s easier said than done, but that’s the challenge that I have taken up for the Paagal tour,” says Badshah.

Promoting his tour, Badshah did a series of promotional activities including talking to
the influencer RJ Mahvash, who played a series of rapid-fire with really controversial questions where he was asked questions like if he likes lights off or on, and where is the weirdest place you’ve made out in, to which he answered that he has made out in a graveyard! Also emphasising his relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Badshah says that he sent him a typo saying ‘Love you baby’.

While doing a series of influencer collabs for his Paagal Tour, Badshah posted a collab with RJ Mahvash on IG, where he admits that he made out in a graveyard once and has also made out with Madhuri Dixit in his dreams!

Get your Paagal tour tickets from the Book My Show :

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/badshah-paagal-india-tour/ET00344787

 Paagal Tour NSCI Dome Worli Badshah
