News |  16 Dec 2022 16:05

Shilpa Rao takes on Shashwat Sachdev’s Awaara Ho

Singer Shilpa Rao, who enthralled the audience with hit songs such as Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, and Bulleya over the years takes on Shashwat Sachdev’s popular Awaara Ho in this dream-pop rendition. Awaara Ho has been a song for jilted hearts , expressing pain guised in the form of a grudging complaint of a lover. Shilpa takes on the same route, giving it a unique female perspective to the words.

“Tumko lagta hai Tum ho aashiq, lekin Tum ho bass Awaara” hits the soul just right. Her emotive vocals have given a new meaning to the track.

Click here to watch the song- 

