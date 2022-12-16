"I would like to cast Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi in a music video" says Casting Director Asad Sheikh

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry is known for its drama, romance, masala, comedy and the best cast. To make a show Hit, one of the major contributions comes from the casting Directors, as CD is the one who finds the perfect cast for the most loved characters of the show. One such Casting Director is Asad Sheikh, who’s the man behind the many hit characters of MX player web series ‘Roohaniyat’- a romantic mystery-drama. Starring Kanika Mann and Arjun Bijlani in the lead role, all the characters were so unique and audience highly appreciated their acting skills in the series.

When asked about if not Kanika Mann and Arjun Bijlani, who would have been his choice? Asad replied “ Then Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi for sure. They both are the household names and have given many hit shows. We needed a mature guy and a young bubble girl as per the script. Both Shaheer and Shivangi go perfectly with the script.”

He further continued “I really want to see them as a couple on screen and I think they can be the sensational on-screen couple. I would like to cast them in a music video”.