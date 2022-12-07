RadioandMusic
News |  07 Dec 2022

From Sonali Kulkarni to Nagesh Bhosale; meet the power-hungry politicians of Dharavi Bank

MUMBAI: MX Player’s latest offering Dharavi Bank has taken the OTT world by storm, all credit to the gripping story, stellar star cast and high-octane action sequences. Touted as one of the best revenge dramas in recent times, Dharavi Bank is the story of a restless cop’s (JCP Jayant Gavaskar played by Vivek Anand Oberoi) thrilling chase to find an unattainable kingpin (Thalaivan essayed by Suniel Shetty) who helms an unimaginable financial empire worth Rs 30,000 Crores - hidden in the maze of innumerable lanes in Dharavi. What’s more is that all episodes of this intense drama will be available to stream for free on MX Player, starting 9th December.

Suniel Shetty made a high-impact digital debut with this 10 episodic series that also saw Vivek Anand Oberoi return to OTT after a hiatus. Supporting them in bringing alive this tale is a talented ensemble cast, but the ones that really stood out as deceitful and power-hungry characters were the politicians of Dharavi essayed by Sonali Kulkarni, Nagesh Bhosale and Santosh Juvenkar.

They say a politician will always be there for you when he needs you, and such is the story of these three characters. Their devious plans and deceptive personalities make the series an unmissable watch but it is the authenticity that they bring to the table that has really won the hearts of the audiences. These versatile Marathi actors have brought their A game to the fore and have nailed the accent and mannerisms of politicians in the maximum city of Mumbai.

Here’s a quick look at their roles:

Sonali Kulkarni as Chief Minister Janvi Surve: Known for her simple, fun-loving and pleasant personality, actress Sonali Kulkarni will give you goosebumps as the strong-headed Chief Minister Janvi Surve in this highly-appreciated series. A 40-year-old widow of a prominent leader, she’s well-versed in the tricks of her business. While she’s sharp, clever, egoistic and hard-hearted, her beauty will leave you enamored. Touted as a woman with ‘beauty and brains’ Janvi Surve is the most good-looking Chief Minister Indian politics has ever seen and will see.

Nagesh Bhosle as Ghanshyam Mahtre: Where’s the drama if the Chief Minister doesn’t have a hidden arch-enemy disguised as an ally? In Dharavi Bank, Nagesh Bhosale as Ghanshyam Mahtre plays a 50-year-old power-hungry man and is the deputy Chief minister. Shrewd and cunning, he has his eyes on Janvi’s seat. With his money parked in Dharavi Bank, Ghanshyam Mahtre can go to any lengths to save his reputation and topple his opponent

Santosh Juvekar as Avinash Mahtre: Enemies often need a helping hand, and who better than a family member? Meet Ghanshyam’s best ally, his son - Avinash Mahtre, played by actor Santosh Juvekar. Avinash is the young and quick-witted MLA of Dharavi, but his lust for women often takes a toll on his plans.

Directed by Samit Kakkad, the series also features a stellar cast comprising of Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Samikssha Batnagar, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhavvana Rao, Shruti Srivastava, Sandhya Shetty, Pavitra Sarkar and Vamsi Krishna in key roles.

 

