Anara Publishing duo pen the haunting lullaby track for MX Player’s ‘Dharavi Bank’

MUMBAI: India's leading OTT platform MX Player’s new crime thriller, ‘Dharavi Bank’ launched to become an instant favourite amongst fans. Its background score and music are a huge hit and here's something about it for its fans.

Late last year, MX Player was auditioning for the perfect original lullaby in Tamil to become the protagonist Thalaivan's notorious song that plays every time someone is killed or attacked in the series.

Anara Publishing were given the task of this very specific brief. They accepted the challenge and presented their New Delhi based duo Shadow and Light with the chance to create an original track for the show which is a revenge saga between a cop and a gangster. They composed the perfect eerie yet sweet lullaby entitled ‘Ariraro’, which was selected by MX Player for the series.

About the project, Director of Anara Publishing Deborah Smith said “We really enjoy getting unique music briefs and love to work closely with production houses as music supervisors, so, I’m proud to see this one for Dharavi Bank finally released. When I launched Anara Publishing 5 years ago, I never thought that I would be spending hours listening through Tamil lullabies, but that’s the joy of working in the Indian market. A special shoutout must go to Deepa Seshadri from the Anara team who co-ordinated this project to get the most perfect track, and huge congratulations to Shadow and Light and MX Player for the successful release of Ariraro and Dharavi Bank!”

With the series already receiving rave reviews, Shadow and Light commented "For the longest time we have wanted to compose for visual media, so, this has been a dream debut for us. We love writing about dark themes, so to work with a comforting concept like a lullaby but bring in an eerie twist in it was just really exciting for us. A humble salute to Deborah and Deepa for making this happen. We were elated to know that the lovely folks at MX Player enjoyed our work including the clever usage of certain words. We really respect that acknowledgment and their attention to detail and hope this is the start of many projects."

MX Player's Chief Content Officer, Gautam Talwar, said, "The creation of music is a very subjective process and Anara Publishing deeply understands the creative brief. They worked hard and diligently to make sure that they created a piece of music that works perfectly for the project. It was a pleasure working with the creative team at Anara on our show Dharavi Bank and we hope to continue this relationship across many shows in the future."

The boutique publishing company Anara Publishing strives to put their artists first, actively seeking opportunities across the global music market for their unique roster. Having first entered the Indian music market almost 5 years ago, Anara understand that the sync licensing landscape is still developing in this territory and have adapted a flexible approach to work on original soundtracks, ensuring to maximise opportunities and revenue for their roster of independent artists and songwriters.

"With ‘Dharavi Bank’ being the first of many OST projects to launch over the next 12 months, for all production houses looking for music, whether it’s a sync or original song, high or low budgets, global or Indian music, be rest assured that Anara Publishing can offer the perfect solution for your needs under one roof," ends Deborah Smith.

‘Dharavi Bank’ starring Suniel Shetty as Thalaivan along with Vivek Anand Oberoi as the tough cop and an extremely talented ensemble cast is now streaming on MX Player. You can also listen to ‘Ariraro’ by Shadow and Light across all global digital music platforms.

About Anara Publishing

Launched in 2017, Anara Publishing is an independent music publisher headquartered in the UK with an additional office in India. We are specialists in discovering music that crosses borders, representing a boutique roster of contemporary pop, electronic and alternative artists from around the world including UK, USA, India, Israel and across Latin America. We offer a personal approach to music publishing and sync licensing, making sure that we know every single track in our catalogue to find the perfect opportunities for the songwriters that we work with. We have relationships with a wide network of music supervisors globally, having secured sync placements with clients such as Apple, Netflix, Asian Paints, MX Player and Hulu. As well as sync, we also help our songwriters navigate the complex world of their music publishing rights, having direct memberships with major collection societies including PRS, MCPS, IMRO, The MLC, ASCAP, BMI and IPRS to efficiently collect royalties worldwide.