Bay area melodic metal band SWEPT TO SEA sign worldwide deal with Eclipse Records, new EP drops December 2, 2022

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is excited to announce the signing of Swept to Sea to an exclusive worldwide deal. The band is a melodic metalcore band from the bay area of San Francisco, CA (USA) whose music is full of crushing, face splattering breaks, set within colorful, majestically melodic landscapes. Swept to Sea was formed in 2019 and are currently getting ready to release their debut EP Tides via Eclipse Records on December 2, 2022.

“We are super-excited to be signed with Eclipse Records, and being a part of this family has been nothing less than a blessing” says guitarist Jeno Fox. “The passion and dedication they have for each of their artists is unparalleled, and we can’t wait to release our debut EP Tides under their guidance! Tides is a true representation of who we are as a band, from crushing riffs to groovy dance sections, we know there is something for everyone!” Drummer Gabriel Paulos adds, “It’s a great thing when something you’ve been working towards for a couple years comes to fruition, and being signed to Eclipse has been a big step in that. Our EP Tides is something that we’ve been cooking up for a while now, as we have worked to realize our sound and truly make a set of songs we are proud to show everyone. Thanks to Eclipse Records we will be able to do just that, and I could speak for all of us when I say how excited we are to be a part of their family.”

The band's debut EP album Tides is scheduled for release on December 2, 2022. See below for the full list of song titles. Pre-Save or Pre-Order the EP album at this location.

For more information about Swept to Sea, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records.

Tides track listing

1. Reign of Terror

2. Crown in Ashes

3. Hell Called Home

4. Shard of Your Reflection

5. Unbridled

6. Tides Will Turn

Swept to Sea lineup

Ernest Munoz (vocals), Jeno Fox (guitar), Gio Fox (guitar), Gabriel Paulos (drums), Sean Kameny (bass)