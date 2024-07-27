RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jul 2024 14:54 |  By RnMTeam

Magic the gathering inspired Planeswalker returns with new video for single 'Compleated'

MUMBAI: Magic the Gathering-inspired Power Metal band Planeswalker (ft. members of Helion Prime, Gloryhammer) have returned with their newest single “Compleated”. This single tells the story of the Father of Machines - Yawgmoth and about his departure from the Thran empire and becoming the ruler of Phyrexia, as well as his experiments with flesh and machine.

Musically we see a darker turn to naturally fit the theme of the song. Complex riffs and soaring vocals are nothing new with Jason Ashcraft (Helion Prime) and Sozos Michael (Gloryhammer). The pair is joined by Carlos Alvarez (ex-Power Theory, Behölder, Shadowdance) on bass and Stefanos Meletiou (The Zilla Project, Private Garden) on drums this time around and the two helped bring the big bombastic sound to this song.

Jason Ashcraft comments:

"I’m stoked to get some new Planeswalker material out into the world. This stand-alone single serves as a slight hint of what’s to come. We are working on a second album but have no immediate details on it just yet, but we hope this little slice can hold people over. I was also excited to contribute to writing this time around and I think this is a could example of what can be expected to come when Sozos and I riff together!"

Sozos Michael adds:

"Planeswalker is back! We took our time with this one but I'm excited to share our new song with everyone. This one is about one of MTG's big baddies, and I feel that both Jason and I had a strong and unified vision of what this song should sound like given the subject matter. It is a stepping stone to our next album and connected to its story in a way that will be revealed in time. Please enjoy this release while we are hard at work on PW2!"

Watch and listen to the music video for “Compleated” at https://youtu.be/CBDLtHHvbXE

Spotify - https://sptfy.com/RdqP

