ELLES shares club-ready remix EP, A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Remixes

MUMBAI: London artist, producer and Rinse FM host ELLES unveils remix EP A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Remixes featuring new edits of her debut album from Real Lies, Whitney Weiss, Martyn Bootyspoon and ELLES herself. A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Remixes lands 11th April on all platforms.

A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Remixes takes ELLES debut album, A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Life - a love letter to London nightlife written during lockdowns, sonically impressionistic of club environments - to the dancefloor for real across five edits from Martyn Bootyspoon, Whitney Weiss, Real Lies and ELLES herself, mastered by Photonz. With club sounds forefronted, these addictive new remixes evoke a spectrum of sounds from warehouse rave grit to hands-in-the-air euphoria, and even blissed out chill.

Kicking off proceedings, ELLES turns the lens on herself for a rave-ready version of ‘Anthem’. From its oneeric piano house referencing origins, the remix cranks up tempo and volume with UKG as its rhythmic touchstone. Maintaining the emotive essence of the original whilst sprinkling in a healthy dose of dancefloor hedonism, ELLES combines dreamy touches and melodic undertones with glitchy beeps and gravelly bass offsetting her glacial Sprechgesang vox. She says: ‘Anthem’ is at its core about grief and desire and how the escapism of the club can help process. This version is built more for the club environment it references - still emotive but speaking to a more hedonistic energy.”

Hot (and hornt) on its heels is celebrated Montreal-based artist and producer Martyn Bootyspoon’s blistering edit of ‘Sex’. ELLES’ sultry after-hours indie-sleaze ‘tribute to after party hookups that mask a deeper desire for connection - part of the bittersweet tapestry of adventures in the night explored over the album’s course’ goes for a salacious night spin to the rave with Bootyspoon on typically raucous duties. ‘Sex’ is transformed it into a glorious blaze of club filth, 3310 ringtones reverberating through a system-shattering bassline, checking us in for the night at the harder end of house.

Headsy euphoria is the order of the day on London electronic duo and suburban dreamers, Real Lies’ remix, whose yearning club-inspired sound has made them cult faves and won big support from the likes of R1’s Jack Saunders and more. Their take on ‘Afterglo’, ELLES’ radiant album sign-off track, is a symphony of irresistible breaks and rising synths, offsetting the lush strings and vox of the original, hands in the air and tears-in-the-club guaranteed on this captivating club edit.

Real Lies says:

“When you live in London, it's important to sit at the summit of a massive hill and look out across it at least once every month. Otherwise your sense of destiny can go missing. And at the moment, most of the people I know in London don’t have much else.”

Berlin-based, Rinse France host and Chinotto Records head Whitney Weiss steps up to give ‘Hope’ its dues with a behemoth acid rework. Whitney’s provenance as a marathon DJ at some of Argentina’s wildest underground parties are fully evidenced in their ability to make a dance floor erupt. This belter of a remix touches all the sweet spots of acid house, taking in a DJ’s DJ worth of references from Sparks to Spiritualized along the way. Bumping, distinctive and huge!

Closing out the EP is ELLES’ heart-stopping orchestral version of ‘Out 2 4get’, in this stunning reimagining guitar basslines and stomping kicks are swapped out for lush string arrangements and ambient textural detail, taking the original from a brattish Britpop-y night of excesses to a cinematic heartfelt sense of longing. Edits don’t come much more moving than this.

A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Remixes is intriguing, irresistible and essential! A tour-de-force of soon-to-be classics that celebrate the vision of ELLES excellent debut, with new perspectives from some of the best in the game right now!

ELLES says :

“So much of my original album is about evoking physical environments as well as the emotional ones, so I felt there was always huge scope to lean harder into ravier sonics with a remix EP. It’s such a joy getting other people’s perspectives and as well as having creative conversations with past versions of myself in this project too. I am such an admirer of all these artists and delighted with the expanded universe each take presents.

‘Afterglo’ is as much a song about love, desire and memory as it is about London. Writing it in lockdown I thought of the view from Nunhead Reservoir and all the secret and not-so-secret spots in this city that feel like its own paradise, rough-edged and glowing with life. As fellow London romantics, I knew Real Lies would be on the money for a remix that both spoke to this energy and slapped.

‘Hope’ was written in the most hopeless part of lockdown, when the monotony of only doing my day job with no promise of anything fun on the horizon really crystalised the mad drain of the 9-5 experience. Only bearable for many of us if there’s stuff outside to look forward to also. I love Whitney’s classic house adjacent take - she’s such a sick producer - I love that she took the shoegaziness of the original vox to somewhere so bumping.

I’ve always been obsessed with orchestral versions of 90s and 00s pop tracks - Spice Girls, Robyn, Bjork etc. ‘Out 2 4get’ is one of the tracks on the album where I kept the first take demo as the lead vox, and part of the idea of the remix was about giving this raw post-punk inspired sound her ‘you shall go to the ball’ Cinderella moment with a gorgeous swirling string arrangement.’