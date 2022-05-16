For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 May 2022 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

Gryffin and Olivia 'Brien shares new single 'Caught Up'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed platinum-selling producer Gryffin and singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien have joined forces for an exciting new single titled “Caught Up,” out today via Darkroom / Interscope Records. Accompanied by a lyric video (watch HERE) “Caught Up” slowly builds before bursting into a full-fledged anthem supported by Gryffin’s dynamic production and Olivia’s magnetic vocals. The track arrives on the heels of a busy few weeks for Gryffin, having just announced on Monday that he will play Los Angeles State Historic Park on November 4th. His first live show in Los Angeles in over three years, the LA State Historic Park show will serve as the biggest stop on the Alive tour, and Gryffin’s largest headlining show to date.

“Caught Up” (Darkroom / Interscope Records) by Gryffin and Olivia O’Brien is available now at all digital retailers HERE.

A powerful showcase for Gryffin’s high-energy production, “Caught Up” builds as O’Brien offers up a play-by-play of the infatuation, infusing each line with an emotional soundscape. With its perfect pairing of low-pitched vocals, dynamic textures, and pulsating beats, the result is an undeniably euphoric track from the two talents.

“Caught Up” arrives as Gryffin moves forward with his nonstop run of live shows and festival dates. Known for his explosive and emotionally charged live set, the multi-instrumentalist will take the festival stage this summer at Bonnaroo and Life is Beautiful, in addition to continuing his successful Las Vegas residency at The Wynn’s Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. Later in the year, he’ll return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre to headline the legendary venue for the very first time on October 21st followed by his largest headlining show to date at Los Angeles State Historic Park on November 4th. The first live show in Los Angeles in over three years, the LA State Historic Park show will serve as the biggest stop on the Alive tour, where fans will be able to hear the entire album live with new production and new visuals. Further info and tickets for Gryffin’s upcoming tour dates are available HERE.

With his sophomore album Alive due out soon, Gryffin recently teamed up with Calle Lehmann for the album’s title track, which released last week (listen HERE). The string of records and announcements from the platinum-selling musician arrive just after his collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-nominated band OneRepublic on “You Were Loved” — a heartfelt and shimmering anthem that premiered last month (listen HERE).

Gryffin – Caught Up (ft. Olivia O’Brien) eSingle

Retail: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp

Amazon Unlimited:  https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/amazonmusic

Apple Music:  https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/applemusic

Deezer: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/deezer

iTunes: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/itunes

Pandora: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/pandora

SoundCloud: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/soundcloud

Spotify: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/spotify

Tidal: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/tidal

YouTube Music: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/youtubemusic

Official Lyric Video: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUpLyricVid

 

Tags
Gryffin Olivia O’Brien Caught Up
Related news
News | 07 Jun 2021

Gryffin drops new single 'Best Is Yet To Come'

MUMBAI: LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Gryffin has unveiled new single ‘Best Is Yet To Come’, out 2nd June.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2021

Cat Dealers remix Gryffin and Two Feet single 'I want love'

MUMBAI: Brazilian electronic favourites Cat Dealers have remixed Gryffin and Two Feet’s collaborative smash ‘I Want Love’, out 12th March.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2019

Gryffin premieres new single 'Body Back' ft. Maia Wright

MUMBAI: L.A.-based artist/producer Gryffin has shared the latest single from his forthcoming album Gravity: a full-hearted and feel-good track titled Body Back, featuring Swedish singer/songwriter Maia Wright.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2019

Gryffin releases new single 'Omg' ft. Carly Rae Jepsen

MUMBAI: OMG is an infectious synth-pop powerhouse built on glossy beats and a candy-sweet hook - the ideal accompaniment to Jepsen’s full-hearted vocals.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2017

Sigrid recruits DJ and producer Cedric Gervais to remix her single 'Don't Kill My Vibe'

MUMBAI: Norwegian singer/songwriter Sigrid enlists Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais to remix her debut single, ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’. Cedric’s version of the track joins previous renditions from Gryffin and Jack Garratt.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ hosts global premiere of the new epic natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet" ahead of worldwide debut on Friday, May 23

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

top# 5 articles

1
Renforshort promises “we’ll make this ok” on new single & music video featuring Travis Baker

MUMBAI: After building buzz with recent releases “moshpit” and “made for you,” 20-year-old alt-pop artist renforshort unveils a new single and music...read more

2
Book a Stay and Play package at Yas Island for a free room upgrade this May

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is offering holidaymakers opting for the Stay and...read more

3
OneRepublic releases new single and video "I Ain't Worried from the upcoming motion picture Top Gun: Maverick

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY® nominated OneRepublic released their new single, “I Ain’t Worried,” which will be featured in the upcoming motion picture,...read more

4
Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

MUMBAI: You've seen them top the charts. Now, it's time to see which artists will secure the no. 1 spot in their categories at the 2022 Billboard...read more

5
Gryffin and Olivia 'Brien shares new single 'Caught Up'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed platinum-selling producer Gryffin and singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien have joined forces for an exciting new single titled “...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games