Gryffin and Olivia 'Brien shares new single 'Caught Up'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed platinum-selling producer Gryffin and singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien have joined forces for an exciting new single titled “Caught Up,” out today via Darkroom / Interscope Records. Accompanied by a lyric video (watch HERE) “Caught Up” slowly builds before bursting into a full-fledged anthem supported by Gryffin’s dynamic production and Olivia’s magnetic vocals. The track arrives on the heels of a busy few weeks for Gryffin, having just announced on Monday that he will play Los Angeles State Historic Park on November 4th. His first live show in Los Angeles in over three years, the LA State Historic Park show will serve as the biggest stop on the Alive tour, and Gryffin’s largest headlining show to date.

“Caught Up” (Darkroom / Interscope Records) by Gryffin and Olivia O’Brien is available now at all digital retailers HERE.

A powerful showcase for Gryffin’s high-energy production, “Caught Up” builds as O’Brien offers up a play-by-play of the infatuation, infusing each line with an emotional soundscape. With its perfect pairing of low-pitched vocals, dynamic textures, and pulsating beats, the result is an undeniably euphoric track from the two talents.

“Caught Up” arrives as Gryffin moves forward with his nonstop run of live shows and festival dates. Known for his explosive and emotionally charged live set, the multi-instrumentalist will take the festival stage this summer at Bonnaroo and Life is Beautiful, in addition to continuing his successful Las Vegas residency at The Wynn’s Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. Later in the year, he’ll return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre to headline the legendary venue for the very first time on October 21st followed by his largest headlining show to date at Los Angeles State Historic Park on November 4th. The first live show in Los Angeles in over three years, the LA State Historic Park show will serve as the biggest stop on the Alive tour, where fans will be able to hear the entire album live with new production and new visuals. Further info and tickets for Gryffin’s upcoming tour dates are available HERE.

With his sophomore album Alive due out soon, Gryffin recently teamed up with Calle Lehmann for the album’s title track, which released last week (listen HERE). The string of records and announcements from the platinum-selling musician arrive just after his collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-nominated band OneRepublic on “You Were Loved” — a heartfelt and shimmering anthem that premiered last month (listen HERE).

Gryffin – Caught Up (ft. Olivia O’Brien) eSingle

Retail: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp

Amazon Unlimited: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/amazonmusic

Apple Music: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/applemusic

Deezer: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/deezer

iTunes: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/itunes

Pandora: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/pandora

SoundCloud: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/soundcloud

Spotify: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/spotify

Tidal: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/tidal

YouTube Music: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUp/youtubemusic

Official Lyric Video: https://Gryffin.lnk.to/CaughtUpLyricVid