For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 May 2022 15:07 |  By RnMTeam

Javed Ali & Dhvani Bhanushali mesmerise us with the song Parda Daari from Nushrratt Bharuccha's film, Janhit Mein Jaari!

MUMBAI: Javed Ali’s last song from Pushpa became a rage on social media, both on home turf and internationally, inspiring tons of reels from across the globe. He is back with another romantic track ‘Parda Daari’ from the film Janhit Mein Jaari that is co-sung by Dhvani Bhanushali.

The song that released today on Hitz Music features Nushrratt Bharuccha & Anud Singh and also marks Javed and Dhvani’s first collaboration. Composed by Prini Siddhant Madhav, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, the song speaks about falling in love and proclaiming it to the world. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the soothing track and lyrics bring alive the feeling of togetherness.

Says Javed Ali, “Romantic songs ka jab nasha chadhta hai, woh bahot der tak rehta hai dil aur dimaag mein. Love songs become one of the pure forms of communicating what one feels for another. With ‘Parda Daari’ we have tried to touch the essence of togetherness and I hope audiences shower it with the same kind of love and appreciation they have always given me.”

Adds Dhvani Bhanushali, “Parda Daari has a beautiful seamless melody that is so soothing to your ears and easy to hum that just flows with the mood. Singing for this track with Javed Ali is like learning on the job. We have given it our all and I can’t wait to see how audiences respond to it.”

Says Nushrratt Bharuccha, “Love songs are my personal favourite, Javed Ali and Dhvani have brought this beautiful melody and heart touching lyrics to life. The song is one of my favourites from the Janhit Mein Jaari soundtrack.”

Janhit Mein Jaari is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav & Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios release and will hit cinemas worldwide on 10th June.

Tags
Javed Ali Dhvani Bhanushali Nushrratt Bharuccha Janhit Mein Jaari Parda Daari
Related news
News | 09 May 2022

Weaving peace with music Music Composer Rohansh Pandit makes his grand musical debut with “Say No To War”

MUMBAI: Rohansh’s single ‘Say No To War’ gives us plenty of reasons to cheer. While he makes his debut in the Indian Music Industry, he has built his single around melody, harmony, and rhythm interacting in a meaningful way that is powerful and magical.

read more
News | 05 May 2022

'Dhvani Bhanushali was destined to sing Dynamite', says Gourov Dasgupta

MUMBAI: Gourov Dasgupta released his latest party song “Dynamite”, sung by the beautiful and talented Dhvani Bhanushali under Hitz music.

read more
News | 03 May 2022

Dhvani Bhanushali turns Super Girl with Hitz Music's new single 'Dynamite'

MUMBAI: One of India’s popular pop singer, Dhvani Bhanushali, releases her new single Dynamite today on Hitz Music. High on beats dance track, the song promises to bring something fresh and new to the table both in terms of music and visuals.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

Javed Ali's romantic single 'Pehli Baar' produced by T-Series is out now!

MUMBAI: Known for his soulful voice that gave us many chartbusters, Javed Ali is now out with his latest single ‘Pehli Baar’ produced by T-Series.

read more
News | 03 Mar 2022

Dhvani Bhanushali X Yuvan Shankar Raja’s CANDY is out now on Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music!

MUMBAI: Acclaimed music director Yuvan Shankar Raja collaborates for the first time for a single with Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Digital transformation company expands their base in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more

News
TuneCore reaches milestone of $2.5 Billion earned by independent artists

MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more

News
Mirchi 95 brings onboard Bangalore’s popular content creators for a one-of-a-kind radio take over

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

top# 5 articles

1
The adorable Anushka Sen and Rishi Dev star in Sheykhar Ravjiani's latest release 'Is This That Feeling' with VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: The feeling of first love is accompanied by a rapidly racing heart that beats in its own madness. Celebrating this very feeling for love,...read more

2
Collaborative music project Arrows drops fourth single “Hello Cheater” featuring ‘The Lightyears Explode’

MUMBAI:  Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, today released his fourth...read more

3
London’s best kept secret, Mya K, explores escapism and addiction in her new single 'Tipsy'.

MUMBAI: Over a Trap infused RnB instrumental, she guides us through her emotional state of mind while intoxicated, and through her gripping...read more

4
LIGHTWAVES from Benny Benassi and Anabel Englund, Plus more New Releases from Ultra!

MUMBAI: Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund - LIGHTWAVES Today, two titans of contemporary electronic music – 6x dance music radio chart-topper...read more

5
Sunburn Festival from 28-30 December 2022 at Vagator, Goa : 'The Future Is Now'

MUMBAI: Sunburn Goa 2022 will feature over 120+ International and local acts across 7 stages. Befitting the theme, the overall festival theme and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games