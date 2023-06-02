Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

MUMBAI: Playback singer Javed Ali, known for songs such as 'Srivalli', 'Guzarish', and others, has collaborated with composer Lalit Pandit and playback singer Akriti Kakar for a song called 'Socho Zara' which recently hit the airwaves.
The singer recorded the song in the U.S. while touring.
'Socho Zara' is a romantic song. Javed, when he heard that the song has been composed by Lalit, was over the moon.
Talking about how he went about for the song, Javed told IANS: "I first received a scratch from Lalit sir. I didn't dub this song in India. I have dubbed it in New Jersey, America as I was touring that time. Producer Minara Akter too was present during the dubbing of the song there with me. It was a very fun experience while recording this song. I have sung this song with a lot of passion as the song required that kind of passion."
"The song's composition and lyrics speak for themselves, so there was nothing to prepare as such. But, yes. I have sung this song with all my feelings and love," he added.
Commenting on the experience of collaborating with Lalit Pandit and Akriti, the singer shared with IANS: "Lalit Ji is a legendary artist and music composer. Of course, they were very popular as Jatin-Lalit. I have done some more songs with sir in the past and whenever I get an opportunity to work with him it's always a new and fresh experience. So it was the same this time as well. And as I said I have dubbed this song in the US. Lalit ji was not present at that time so I have dubbed it by myself. And the best part is sir has kept the song as it is the way I had dubbed he did not make any changes or corrections to it."
He further mentioned: "Akriti is a very talented singer and I like her voice very much. I think people will like the combination of Akriti and me together singing this song."
The song, directed by Zeeshan Sultanuz Zaman, is available to stream on Minara Music YouTube channel.
(SOURCE:IANS)
