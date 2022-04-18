Saregama Bhakti Channel releases Hanuman Amrutwani & Hanuman Chalisa collaborating with the devotional music veteran- Hariharan, and indi-music maven Papon

MUMBAI: Breaking records in every music category, Saregama has launched its latest devotional melody with one of the greatest singers in the genre- Hariharan, and India’s indi-music star- Papon. Titled- Hanuman Amrutwani, and Hanuman Chalisa, respectively, these are a one-of-their-kind songs for Hanuman Jayanti, available in Dolby 5.1 surround sound and made in 4K, especially for Smart TVs.
Depicting an honest devotion towards Hanuman Ji, the songs are sung by Hariharan and Papon leaning in utmost faith, and spirituality. With music by the famed composers- Surya Raj Kamal, and Vipin Patwa, this piece is meant to enhance your divine experience.
Connecting preachers to the almighty, these latest bhajans are a treat for anyone and everyone.
Papon said, “I have been fascinated with Hanuman, the protector, who's known for his devotion, strength and energy. Singing songs dedicated to him was a divine delight for me. I thank Saregama for backing the songs so wholeheartedly and offering them to listeners and devotees on Hanuman Jayanti.”
Discussing his experience creating the song Hariharan said, ‘I don’t think there’s anything more rewarding than creating spiritual songs. Having been in the Bhakti industry for a long time, am really glad to be doing Hanuman Amrutwani for the first time with Saregama’
Tune-in to this soul-stirring track only on Saregama Bhakti.
You can catch the songs here: https://youtube.com/c/SaregamaBhakti
