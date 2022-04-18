For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Apr 2022 16:14

Saregama Bhakti Channel releases Hanuman Amrutwani & Hanuman Chalisa collaborating with the devotional music veteran- Hariharan, and indi-music maven Papon

MUMBAI: Breaking records in every music category, Saregama has launched its latest devotional melody with one of the greatest singers in the genre- Hariharan, and India’s indi-music star- Papon. Titled- Hanuman Amrutwani, and Hanuman Chalisa, respectively, these are a one-of-their-kind songs for Hanuman Jayanti, available in Dolby 5.1 surround sound and made in 4K, especially for Smart TVs.  

Depicting an honest devotion towards Hanuman Ji, the songs are sung by Hariharan and Papon leaning in utmost faith, and spirituality. With music by the famed composers- Surya Raj Kamal, and Vipin Patwa, this piece is meant to enhance your divine experience.

Connecting preachers to the almighty, these latest bhajans are a treat for anyone and everyone.   

Papon said, “I have been fascinated with Hanuman, the protector, who's known for his devotion, strength and energy. Singing songs dedicated to him was a divine delight for me. I thank Saregama for backing the songs so wholeheartedly and offering them to listeners and devotees on Hanuman Jayanti.”

Discussing his experience creating the song Hariharan said, ‘I don’t think there’s anything more rewarding than creating spiritual songs. Having been in the Bhakti industry for a long time, am really glad to be doing Hanuman Amrutwani for the first time with Saregama’

Tune-in to this soul-stirring track only on Saregama Bhakti.

You can catch the songs here: https://youtube.com/c/SaregamaBhakti

Saregama Bhakti Channel Hanuman Amrutwani Hanuman Chalisa Hariharan indi-music maven Papon
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

