Dive into emotions and get ready to fall in love again with Hariharan's latest song "Aisa Lag Hain"

MUMBAI: We are excited to announce the release of "Aisa Lag Raha Hain," a beautiful new love song by the legendary singer Hariharan. This track captures the joy and wonder of finding true love, making it a perfect addition to your playlist.

"Aisa Lag Raha Hain" describes how life feels more special when someone looks at you with love and devotion. The lyrics highlight how love can brighten everything and how the presence of a loved one can chase away loneliness. Hariharan sings about his newfound belief in love, ready to give his heart and life to his beloved. The heartfelt refrain, "Ki aaj tu kahe to ye Dil de dun, Keh de to de dun ye jaan," perfectly conveys unconditional love and devotion.

Song Link:

Hariharan shares his excitement about the song, saying, "This song is very close to my heart. It beautifully portrays the emotions and magic of finding true love. The journey of creating this song was incredibly fulfilling, and I poured all my emotions into it. I believe that everyone who has ever experienced love will connect with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody."

Bibhuti Gogoi, the composer of the track, shares, "Creating 'Aisa Lag Raha Hain' was a journey filled with emotion and passion. Working with Hariharan Ji and bringing these beautiful lyrics to life was an honor. I hope listeners feel the same magic we felt while making this song and that it touches their hearts deeply.

Garishma Gandhi from II Music, adds, "We are thrilled to bring this song “Aisa Lag Raha Hain” to the world in the the soulful voice of Hariharan Ji which is sure to touch hearts and become a timeless love anthem. We are sure that this track will be a perfect addition to the love playlist and will remind you of the magic and joy that true love can bring.

This captivating song features the soulful voice of Hariharan, composed by Bibhuti Gogoi, with lyrics by Rahul Mishra. The music is produced by Jatin Vaswani and Bibhuti Gogoi, featuring Ishan Das on guitars and Kiran Vinkar on flute. Partha Protim Das mixed and mastered the track at Studio Euphony.

Discover the magic of love with "Aisa Lag Raha Hain," now available on all major music platforms. Listen, share, and let the song's beautiful melody and lyrics transport you to a world of love and devotion.