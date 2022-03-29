For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Mar 2022 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

Kayan unleashes brand new music Video For 'DFWM' featuring actor Danish Sood and Ocantied

MUMBAI: Mumbai based musician Ambika Nayak better known as Kayan unleashes her unapologetically aesthetic persona in the music video of her latest offering “DFWM” (Don’t f*ck with me) produced by indie favourite and Bengaluru-based Oceantied that premieres today.

The multifaceted artist who is best known for her rhapsodic soundscapes and soothing vocals presents the intense tale of a toxic connection gone south through this upbeat, soulful instant earworm.

Speaking about the music video Kayan states, “I’m so glad to finally have this song out with such an exciting music video to go along with it! It was a demanding shoot with a lot of different looks and locations but we pulled it off with a great team, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Danish Sood expands, “I had an amazing time working with Kayan and the team on DFWM. As an artist, I have huge respect for her and her music. She has her sound and visuals well throughout. The team was really cool and pretty open to any kind of suggestions creatively which made the experience seamless and comfortable. We had a great time on set and the songs a banger! Can’t wait to see what the people think of it."

Produced by Yucel Films, the music video sees her star as a femme fetale beside fast upcoming actor, Danish Sood, as they drive through cafes, hotels and streets, with Kayan finally ending more than just the relationship, in an unexpected twist. ‘Don’t mess with me like I mess with you. You think I’m foolish but I know this game better than you’, croons Kayan as she reclaims her power and establishes herself once again as a force to be reckoned with.

A true-blue pandemic breakout star, the Indie singer-songwriter, DJ, model has really come into her own over the last couple of years, with songs like Please, Cool Kids and Be Alright doing the rounds all over social media and popping up all over on must-listen music playlists.

Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

