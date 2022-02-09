For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Feb 2022 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

Shama Sikander learns to play guitar for 'Majnu Remix' with Mika Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Shama Sikander learned a bit of guitar for her upcoming song 'Majnu Remix' with Mika Singh.

'Majnu Remix' has been shot in various locales in Malta. It's a Mika Singh dance number.

Shama shares: "I wanted to make it look comfortable while holding the guitar and understand the guitar and look of the character in the situation of the song. I did not have much time to really learn it though I would love to someday. But at least I needed to understand how to feel and hold the instrument. I am very excited to bring this song to everyone."

Shama, who was also seen in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Mann', adds further about the song and says: "It's very groovy and it's one of the most fun songs I've ever done. You can play it anywhere, at home, in public, or in the car. It's my first collaboration with Mika. I am very excited about this one. I love music that is upbeat and gets me started to dance and groove and this definitely is right up there."

'Manju Remix' is releasing on February 10 on Mika's official YouTube channel Music and Sound.

(Source: IANS)

actress Shama Sikander Majnu Remix Mika Singh
