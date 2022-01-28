Krantinaari's New Single 'Indradhanush' with Max I Million and J Vibes

MUMBAI: We’re taking a fresh look at imaginative storytelling with Krantinaari’s new single 'Indradhanush', along with Scandinavian producers Max I Million and J Vibes. The song is set to release next Friday, 4th February 2022.

Indradhanush is a song that is inspired by a very beautiful quote by J Krishnamurti which says - “The highest form of human intelligence is to observe without judgement.”

Krantinaari was deeply inspired by the quote when she wrote this song. The song begins with a verse in Kannada, her native tongue. The story starts with reimagining a dream sequence, where a mother is telling a story to a child in a dark room, and the story is about the world outside the window they are sitting by. The mother mentions a lot of facts about the world which include carbon emissions, the negative impact of humans on nature, the changing tides of human behaviour, and how we are becoming more selfish, cropping down the roots of humanity.

A contrast can be seen in the second part of the story, spoken in Hindi. The child is now in deep sleep, and imagines a human world in synchrony with nature's greatest forms. The child enters, and dives into an observatory with examples in nature. The story speaks of the depiction of the whole relationship between nature and the subconscious, while attempting to paint a picture in the listener’s mind. The chorus talks about a place where there is freedom from judgement, prejudice, human differences, etc. Entering that state of mind would mean ultimate peace.

The single is Krantinaari’s most recent release since ‘Tyranny of Power’ with female rap duo Won Tribe from Mumbai. She also released a music video for her debut single ‘Krantinaari’after visiting villages near and around Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and filming the video there.

Krantinaari

Krantinaari a.k.a Ashwini Hiremath is a design researcher, activist, poet and a rapper. She released her debut self-titled single produced by Raakshas from Swadesi in May 2020. Her debut song ‘Krantinaari’ has been performed at several places with Base Foundation Roots, 10,000 Lions as well as special appearances with Sarathy Korwar, and more. A communication designer and researcher at Microsoft, she has represented India as a communication designer, and is now set out to establish herself in music.

Max I Million

Max I Million is a producer and beatmaker from Stockholm, Sweden. Known for his funky crossbreedings between classical boom bap and futuristic sounds, he has also made a name for himself as a live performer using the MPC as his instrument. While Max has worked with an array of legendary emcees such as CL Smooth and Chuck D from Public Enemy to name a few, his instrumental work is colorful enough to stand on its own two feet.

J.Vibes

J. Vibes has been slowly building a name for himself on the beats scene over the past few years, with jazz-infused instrumentation and swinging drum work a plenty. His sound is equally informed by Hip Hop stalwarts such as Pete Rock as it is by more contemporary artists such as Moods and Elaquent.