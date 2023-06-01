Krantinaari Becomes the First Indian Rapper to Perform at Roskilde Festival, Denmark on 25th June, 2023

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based rapper Krantinaari will be performing at the multi-genre European music festival in Denmark this June! Started in 1971, the festival this year will be 8 days of music, art, activism, camps and much more.

Krantinaari will be joining the lineup as part of Re:Act - a collaboration between Rapolitics, the Danish Institute for Human Rights, and Roskilde Festival. This initiative is part of the Menneskerettighedsalliancen and is supported by Tuborgfondet and the OpEn-Puljen fund.

FEW IN THE LINE UP AT ROSKILDE THIS YEAR: KENDRICK LAMAR, Lil Nas, Lizzo, Queens of the Stone Age, Burna Boy and many more. Full lineup here.

Over the first three days at Roskilde Festival 2023, they open doors to Re:Act - a vibrant platform featuring experimental performances, inspiring talks, and workshops that explore the role of hip-hop and poetry in both major and intimate human rights struggles. Among many others, you can meet Indian rapper Krantinaari, who skewers the patriarchy in India and raps for equality, along with others like Cuban rapper David D. Omni, who raises his voice for freedom of expression and shares the consequences of the censorship he faces in Cuba. You can also witness YouTuber Peimi breaking down popular hip-hop verses and engaging in discussions about messages and style with the artists behind them. Re:Act gives sound and voice to people’s rights and equips them to defend others'.