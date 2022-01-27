Aaryan Banthia comes out with an acoustic version of his fourth single ‘Paar’

MUMBAI: Singer-guitarist cum composer AaryanBanthia on 26th Jan released the acoustic version of his immensely popular single Paar. The acoustic version brings in the same emotions as the original which speaks volumes about the struggles of people from different segments of society during the pandemic. It comes at a time when we are currently battling a third wave.

The first version that was released struck a chord with Aaryan’s fans, crossing the 1 million mark just within 10 days of release on 21st November 2020. The song talks about how we, as a society, need to inculcate the traits of inclusivity and diversity, which are the need of the hour.

Aaryan has always brought in something new with each of his songs. Apart from capturing the mood and emotion of the lyrics, his songs always have a pertinent theme making him extremely popular among his fans. Ever since his first single Yaadein released, Aaryan has tasted huge success—both as a singer and a composer.

Speaking about his song, Aaryan Banthia, said, “After the amazing response for Paar, I am happy to come back once again with an acoustic version of this song. It is a song that is very close to my heart given the theme that It centres around. In these last two years, a majority of us has been through so much personally. This song is a tribute to the resilience and faith of mankind and how positive thinking can manifest into beautiful outcomes. I hope everyone will enjoy listening to this version as much as I enjoyed singing it.”

Aaryan already has a lot of hit songs to his credit and is one of the very few independent artists with widespread critical acclaim and international recognition, all within a short time. His fan base is global, and his Spotify listeners are from the US, Germany, UK, and even Ukraine, etc.

Aaryan’s debut Hindi track ‘Yaadein’ was a rock ballad with a subtle touch of blues and was released by Zee music. He made his second appearance in a song called ‘Back in the Day’, anEnglish track, which, despite belonging to the rock music genre, resonated with the young and elderly alike. Both his singles crossed the one million mark on YouTube in a short span of time. His third single called ‘Hey Betty’ depicted old school love and romance and crossed half a million views within just 8 days of release.

Aaryan is an ardent guitar lover and all his solos including the recent “Hey Betty” make extensive use of this instrument. Having grown up looking up to renowned guitarists like Mark Knopler, John Mayer, BB King, and Paul Gilbert, Aaryan has immense passion for the instrument. In times to come post the pandemic, Aaryan plans to rewrite live shows and bring forth his musical style through various musical compositions and performances.