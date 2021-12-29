For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Dec 2021 19:56 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Becky Hill wants to work with DJ Calvin Harris

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Becky Hill wants to work with "amazing" Scottish DJ Calvin Harris because he's always been a big influence on her.

The 'Wish You Well' singer said the 'Acceptable in the 80s' hitmaker has been a big influence on her career so she'd jump at the chance to get into the studio with him.

She said: "I'd love to work with Calvin Harris, I think he's amazing. He's always been around in me growing up and has been a huge influence in my dance music career and I'd love to sit with him and pick his brain and write a song with him."

Hill recently performed at Capital's 'Jingle Bell Ball' and the gig marked a major milestone for her because she was booked as a solo artiste in her own right.

Asked her career highlight so far, she said: "I would definitely say being booked under my own name at 'Jingle Bell Ball' with nobody else with me, no Jonas Blue or Sigala trying to make a name for myself doing one song with them. I've got five songs, co-written and sang by myself, which is really lovely, so this has been the highlight for me."

Hill first found fame when she competed on 'The Voice' and she would love to return to the singing competition next year.

She told BANG Showbiz: "I would love to go back on 'The Voice', next year will be my 10th year since I left the show so I'd love to go back and provide insight on how to build a career."

The 26-year-old star has a busy 2022 planned and joked she's well on her way to "world domination".

She said: "I've got an incredible festival run booked in already. I'm starting to write with album two. I've got a huge single with a massive collaboration in February. I'm still on my way to world domination, I think next year will be the year."

(Source: IANS)

