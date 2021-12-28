Watch Chicago West and North West's adorable TikTok video

MUMBAI: May I have your attention, please?
North West won TikTok on Dec. 27 with an epic lip sync of Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady," co-starring sister Chicago West. A braces-clad North reminded us all that Grammy-winning rapper Kanye "Ye" West is her dad with a spot-on rap, featuring 3-year-old Chicago's take on the classic song. It's all in the family
North, 8, wore a tie dye hoodie in her selfie video, before flipping the camera to see a smiling Chicago dressed in a black top, black pants and a matching sherpa puffer jacket, with a rainbow necklace. The sweet video also gives Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans a sneak peek at the family holiday decorations with huge trees lit up in the backyard.
This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kardashian-Jenner family traded their blow-out Christmas bash for an intimate gathering at their respective homes.
Of course, that also included North dressing up as the Grinch in a hilarious TikTok where she similarly lip-synced to a vocal track of Jim Carrey's iconic monologue from 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
