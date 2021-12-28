For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Dec 2021 11:46 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar fulfils contestant Sanjana's wish on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar surprised contestant Sanjana Bhat with a special video of the latter's marriage on singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. Neha is all set to appear as a special guest along with Rohanpreet Singh.

Sanjana's melodious rendition of 'Kala Chasma' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' impressed Neha and everyone on the show.

Neha mentioned how she had heard that Sanjana and her husband couldn't make a video CD of their wedding due to certain reasons back then and hence, she wanted to do something special for them.

She said: "I know back then we couldn't be a part of your wedding. But you are a part of our family, and we can be part of the wedding now by getting you remarried here on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'."

Neha and Rohanpreet also tied Sanjana's 'gathbandhan' with her husband with all the men on set turning into the 'ladkewale', while the women on set became the 'ladkiwale' for the wedding. Both of them took their seven vows with 'pheras'.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.

Tags
Singer Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Sing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Related news
News | 28 Dec 2021

'Now you're ready for playback singing', Shankar Mahadevan tells 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant

MUMBAI: Noted singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who is among the judges on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', was left stunned by the melodious voice of contestant Neelanjana. She sung Arijit Singh's track 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2021

'IBD 2': Nora Fatehi recalls her early days as a contestant on a reality show

MUMBAI: Actress, model and dancer Nora Fatehi, who will be seen as a special guest along with singer Guru Randhawa on 'India's Best Dancer 2', recalled performing as a contestant on a reality show.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2021

Armaan Malik on completing 14 yrs in music: Greatest gift an artiste can receive is love

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who is known for crooning hits such as 'Buddhu sa mann', 'Tere mere', 'Boldo na zara', has completed 14 years in the music industry and he credits the love he gets from his fans for what he is today.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2021

Priyanka Chopra slammed divorce rumours after dropping 'Jonas' surname from Social Media

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her husband’s last name, from social media handles.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2021

Rohan Solomon: I do have a history of putting out Christmas songs

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Rohan Solomon has come out with a track to celebrate the festive season of Christmas and he agrees that he has a history of putting out Christmas songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

News
Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sandeep Rehaan ready with upcoming single with rapper Krishna Kaul

MUMBAI: Music producer Sandeep Rehaan is all set to release his next single next year with 'Gully Boy' fame rapper Krishna Kaul a.k.a. Krsna and...read more

2
Seerat Kapoor looks no less than a Goddess as she drops a dance video over Badshah and her recent released song Slow Slow

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor brings the biggest surprise for all her fans this year, the diva who has already nailed a mark for herself in the south, is all...read more

3
S.S. Thaman to score background music for 'Radhe Shyam' for south versions

MUMBAI: The much-awaited multilingual film 'Radhe Shyam' has multiple music directors for songs as Mithoon composed songs for the Hindi version while...read more

4
'Now you're ready for playback singing', Shankar Mahadevan tells 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant

MUMBAI: Noted singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who is among the judges on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', was left stunned by the melodious voice of...read more

5
'Pushpa' music director Devi Sri Prasad to make acting debut shortly

MUMBAI: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who scored the music for dirctor Sukumar's superhit film 'Pushpa - The Rise', has disclosed that he is to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games