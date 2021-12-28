Neha Kakkar fulfils contestant Sanjana's wish on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar surprised contestant Sanjana Bhat with a special video of the latter's marriage on singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. Neha is all set to appear as a special guest along with Rohanpreet Singh.
Sanjana's melodious rendition of 'Kala Chasma' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' impressed Neha and everyone on the show.
Neha mentioned how she had heard that Sanjana and her husband couldn't make a video CD of their wedding due to certain reasons back then and hence, she wanted to do something special for them.
She said: "I know back then we couldn't be a part of your wedding. But you are a part of our family, and we can be part of the wedding now by getting you remarried here on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'."
Neha and Rohanpreet also tied Sanjana's 'gathbandhan' with her husband with all the men on set turning into the 'ladkewale', while the women on set became the 'ladkiwale' for the wedding. Both of them took their seven vows with 'pheras'.
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.
