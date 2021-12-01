For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Dec 2021 15:33 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval and Pritam dropped a wedding festive dance number 'Tere Siva Jag Mein'

MUMBAI: Grammy nominee-singer Shilpa Rao released a new festive dance number “Tere Siva Jag Mein” from Tadap movie. The song was sung by Pritam, Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval, Shashwat Singh, Charan, penned by Irshad Kamil and starred Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria and Saurabh Shukla.

Marking the first song duet of Darshan Raval and Shilpa Rao, Shilpa shared, “Darshan has a huge youth fanbase and people really love him”. She heard some of his music before and it was great to Jam with him on this one. She really wishes him all the best in all the music he does in the future.

Excited about the release, the singer shared, “I think, it's so much fun when it's a new song and very different from the stuff I have done before. I love to be in front of the mic and try out new things and put my mind to it. Also, Pritam was keen to try something new this time and I love this quality about him. He pushes you to do even better than what you can think and I think that's what I love about doing these music recordings”.

Shilpa Rao and Pritam has brought audiences some record-breaking songs like Bulleya, Subhanallah, Malang, Kalank and more. “It always starts with Pritam having an idea or the vision of the song and in this case, he wanted to blend a beautiful melodic structure and into very modern format which is very relatable and he has done it so well”. When you hear the song, it's catering someone who loves melody also and catering someone who loves a beautiful groove as well. “So, I think it's related and you can connect with the song across different sort of people and I think that's something very beautiful quality that song has”.

Games