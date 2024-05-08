Seedhe Maut brings the Lunch Break tour home to Delhi!

MUMBAI: Dilliwalon, the wait is over! Delhi’s voice of hip-hop, Seedhe Maut are bringing the Lunch Break heat back home! Mark your calendars for May 12th as Calm and Encore ABJ bring the lyrical fire to JLN, Delhi , presented by Azadi Records.

‘Lunch Break’ isn't just a mixtape title; it's a testament to Seedhe Maut's dedication to their craft. This 30-track mixtape, released in 2023, bursts with pure, unadulterated hip-hop energy, showcasing their ever-evolving sound.

What to expect from the show? It's a full-on sonic fiesta with a menu of fire featuring classic chart toppers like Namastute, Nanchaku and Shaktimaan and fresh cuts like Luka Chippy, 11K and Khatta Flow from their latest Lunch Break album. Don't miss your chance to witness the power-pack LIVE performance of the duo!! Grab your tickets now, exclusively from the Live tab on the Zomato app.

When: May 12, 2024; 7 PM onwards

Where: JLN, Delhi

Cost: INR 943 onwards

Bookings via: Events tab on the Zomato app