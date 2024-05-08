Seedhe Maut brings the Lunch Break tour home to Delhi!

MUMBAI: Dilliwalon, the wait is over! Delhi’s voice of hip-hop, Seedhe Maut are bringing the Lunch Break heat back home! Mark your calendars for May 12th as Calm and Encore ABJ bring the lyrical fire to JLN, Delhi , presented by Azadi Records.
‘Lunch Break’ isn't just a mixtape title; it's a testament to Seedhe Maut's dedication to their craft. This 30-track mixtape, released in 2023, bursts with pure, unadulterated hip-hop energy, showcasing their ever-evolving sound.
What to expect from the show? It's a full-on sonic fiesta with a menu of fire featuring classic chart toppers like Namastute, Nanchaku and Shaktimaan and fresh cuts like Luka Chippy, 11K and Khatta Flow from their latest Lunch Break album. Don't miss your chance to witness the power-pack LIVE performance of the duo!! Grab your tickets now, exclusively from the Live tab on the Zomato app.
When: May 12, 2024; 7 PM onwards
Where: JLN, Delhi
Cost: INR 943 onwards
Bookings via: Events tab on the Zomato app
MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more
MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more
MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more
MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter Ananya Birla has decided to step away from the music scene. The entrepreneur, who launched her singing career in 2016 with...read more
MUMBAI: This Mother's Day, honour the special woman in your life with a gift from Anemos' diverse range of audio products.read more
MUMBAI: News18 Kannada is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest morning bulletin, 'Namaste Karnataka,' set to begin on May 8th, 2024. Airing...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where stereotypes often dictate perceptions, Indian rappers like Sahil Sanon are challenging the norms and reshaping the music...read more
MUMBAI: Emerging with unyielding force, the insatiable power trio Lomor releases their fifth music video, "Constrained Humanity," from their debut...read more