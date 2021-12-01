Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she and husband Nick Jonas overcome "Hard" year of long-distance marriage

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra can tell you that the levels of Nick Jonas' love are infinite.

The Quantico star opened up about how she and her husband of almost three years are able to make things work—despite their insanely hectic professional schedules—during her recent appearance on the InStyle podcast, Ladies First With Laura Brown.

"We talk all the time," Priyanka, who is currently filming across the pond for the upcoming drama series Citadel, said during the Nov. 30 episode. "We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do."

"We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets. We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other champions—but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time."

Nick and Priyanka have both been hard at work in the business for a long time. Nick has been a chart-topping singer since he hit the airwaves in 2006, and actress Priyanka has graced the screen in over 60 films and was named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2016.

But as strong as they are as individuals, it's clear that love is a driving force for them as a unit.

"It's very important to keep a check on the other person's heart," she said. "And how they're feeling, and prioritizing that."

"I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that," the actress added. "Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything—come in for even, like a day—just to have dinner with me and fly back."

Indeed, their latest date night was a bit on the fancy side as the couple hit the red carpet together for the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Nov. 29.

As the star herself noted about their above-and-beyond romantic efforts, "You just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right."