For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Dec 2021 17:09 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she and husband Nick Jonas overcome "Hard" year of long-distance marriage

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra can tell you that the levels of Nick Jonas' love are infinite.

The Quantico star opened up about how she and her husband of almost three years are able to make things work—despite their insanely hectic professional schedules—during her recent appearance on the InStyle podcast, Ladies First With Laura Brown.

"We talk all the time," Priyanka, who is currently filming across the pond for the upcoming drama series Citadel, said during the Nov. 30 episode. "We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do."

"We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets. We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other champions—but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time."

Nick and Priyanka have both been hard at work in the business for a long time. Nick has been a chart-topping singer since he hit the airwaves in 2006, and actress Priyanka has graced the screen in over 60 films and was named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2016.

But as strong as they are as individuals, it's clear that love is a driving force for them as a unit.

"It's very important to keep a check on the other person's heart," she said. "And how they're feeling, and prioritizing that."

"I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that," the actress added. "Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything—come in for even, like a day—just to have dinner with me and fly back."

Indeed, their latest date night was a bit on the fancy side as the couple hit the red carpet together for the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Nov. 29.
As the star herself noted about their above-and-beyond romantic efforts, "You just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right."

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas music Singer
Related news
News | 01 Dec 2021

Here's what challenged Raftaar to write 'Ghana Kasoota' within 30 minutes

MUMBAI: Having started off as a dance instructor, Raftaar has come a long way to pave his name in the independent indie music scene.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2021

Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval and Pritam dropped a wedding festive dance number 'Tere Siva Jag Mein'

MUMBAI: Grammy nominee-singer Shilpa Rao released a new festive dance number “Tere Siva Jag Mein” from Tadap movie. The song was sung by Pritam, Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval, Shashwat Singh, Charan, penned by Irshad Kamil and starred Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria and Saurabh Shukla.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2021

‘Queen’ Rihanna named ‘National Hero’ of Barbados

MUMBAI: Introducing The Right Honorable Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2021

Rihanna declared national hero by Barbados

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna was honoured by Prime Minister Mia Mottley at an event which marked Barbados's new status as a republic, which was attended by Prince Charles.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2021

Priyanka Chopra says long-distance romance has been 'hard'

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been filming her upcoming series 'Citadel' in London over the last 12 months, but the actress says it's been tough to be apart from her husband American pop singer Nick Jonas for so long.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director Divo Music on digital music company Believe acquiring Think Music

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, is the Founder & Director of Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music company based out...read more

2
Watch Kim Kardashian and North West's cutest TikTok videos

MUMBAI: Kardashian fans one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! On the U.S. holiday on Nov. 25, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old...read more

3
Rihanna declared national hero by Barbados

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna was honoured by Prime Minister Mia Mottley at an event which marked Barbados's new status as a republic, which was attended by...read more

4
Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval and Pritam dropped a wedding festive dance number 'Tere Siva Jag Mein'

MUMBAI: Grammy nominee-singer Shilpa Rao released a new festive dance number “Tere Siva Jag Mein” from Tadap movie. The song was sung by Pritam,...read more

5
Ruder Finn India drop their first NFT, announcing communications mandate for WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: Ruder Finn, a global, integrated communications consultancy, has been entrusted with the communications mandate for WazirX NFT Marketplace-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games