Noted Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away

MUMBAI: Noted Telugu lyricist and writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry is no more. The lyricist breathed his last on Tuesday while battling pneumonia at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. He was 66 and is survived by his wife and two sons.
Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, better known by his screen name Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, was a lyricist and poet. Holding a record of writing lyrics for over 3,000 songs till 2020, Seetharama Sastry is known for his philosophical approach in his songs.
Sastry had penned the most meaningful and soulful songs for the movie titled 'Sirivennela', which is one of the classics of Telugu cinema. As he got instant fame and critical appreciation from all over, his name caught on as 'Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry'.
Sastry wrote lyrics for many songs in films like 'Swayam Krushi', 'Swarna Kamalam', 'Samsaram Oka Chadarangam', and 'Pelli Chesi Choodu' made him one of the finest writers of Telugu cinema.
Born on 20 May 1955, the 66 year-old-lyricist have received 11 state Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for his contribution to the entertainment industry. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of arts and aesthetics.
Sastry's recent hit song was 'Samaja Varagamana' in the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikaunthapurramloo'.
The Telugu film industry is shocked with the demise of the legendary writer. Messages and condolences pour in, as they remember the writer.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Ruder Finn, a global, integrated communications consultancy, has been entrusted with the communications mandate for WazirX NFT Marketplace-...read more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, is the Founder & Director of Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music company based out...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy nominee-singer Shilpa Rao released a new festive dance number “Tere Siva Jag Mein” from Tadap movie. The song was sung by Pritam,...read more
MUMBAI: Kardashian fans one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! On the U.S. holiday on Nov. 25, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old...read more
MUMBAI: Now’s the moment all music lovers have been waiting for. The South Asian music label Sufiscore and the hit record singer-composer Sheykhar...read more