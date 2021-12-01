For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Dec 2021 18:38 |  By RnMTeam

Here's what challenged Raftaar to write 'Ghana Kasoota' within 30 minutes

MUMBAI: Having started off as a dance instructor, Raftaar has come a long way to pave his name in the independent indie music scene. Following his stage title, this phenomenal rap sensation has risen to fame in no time by delivering hit after hit and has become the voice across streets of the nation. Riding high on the success of his recently released single, Ghana Kasoota, Raftaar is the MTV Beats Artist of the Month for December 2021!

From speaking about his new year resolution for 2022 to revealing the only song of his career he hasn’t written, Raftaar will be seen getting candid about his upcoming plans, journey so far and moments that made him the superstar he is today.

Mentioning about Ghana Kasoota, Raftaar revealed that he wrote the song within a record 30 minutes! The rapper said, “I had a banter with my brother & manager Ankit who mentioned that I hadn’t done a pop song since very long. I said that I have not done it because I’m feeling hip-hop way more! Ankit said it’s because I can’t write. I took that as a challenge and sent him the song within 30 minutes and that’s how the song came into existence.”

Raftaar also went ahead to reveal the story of how he got to sing Dhaakad from Dangal. Raftaar said, “Pritam Da really liked my voice and Aamir Sir liked my accent and that’s how it came into existence. It’s the first and only song of my career that I haven’t written. I altered it no way. Maybe the flow but me being a rapper, it just happened. This song was given to me as a gift.”

Sharing his new year resolution for 2022, Raftaar mentioned, “A big side effect of a hip-hop artist is that we also speak in rhymes which is something I also do. My new year resolution for 2022 is that When I speak to people, I’ll try not to rhyme sentences.”

In addition to sharing fun facts from his career, the Kerala born artist will also be seen performing soulful renditions of his most famous hits and sharing his favorite songs across genres.

~Tune in to MTV Beats this entire month to witness Raftaar at his musical best! ~

