‘Queen’ Rihanna named ‘National Hero’ of Barbados

MUMBAI: Introducing The Right Honorable Robyn Rihanna Fenty.
The 33-year-old multi-faceted singer was bestowed with the honor of becoming the National Hero of Barbados on Monday, Nov. 29, adding yet another title to her already incredibly hefty résumé. In a ceremony held by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Rihanna was officially given the honor while wearing a Bottega Veneta orange silk dress, paired with strappy heels.
The event, marking the country's split from the United Kingdom to become its own republic, took place in the singer's hometown of Bridgetown.
"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people," Prime Minister Mottley said to the singer at the ceremony, "we, therefore, present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty."
Referencing her chart-topping hit, "Diamonds," Mottley continued, "May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go."
Rihanna was born in Saint Michael, Barbados and was raised in the country's capital city of Bridgetown before moving to the U.S. in 2004.
Since then, Rihanna has become an undeniable pillar of success, with a booming career centered around the realms of music, beauty, clothing—and the list goes on. Earlier this year, Rihanna unsurprisingly reached billionaire status—making her the wealthiest musician in the world.
She becomes only the second woman to be declared a national hero of Barbados, and the 11th person in total. With her latest honor, Rihanna can officially use the titles of "The Right Honorable" and/or "The Right Excellent" before her name.
A title fit for a queen.
