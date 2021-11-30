For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Nov 2021 15:22

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media takes additional charge of revenue for the Network

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has taken additional charge of revenue for the Network. An industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in Business development, Punit will now guide and mentor the sales team at 9X Media. Being part of 9X Media’s Executive Team, Punit will continue to work closely with the Board of Directors to drive the next phase of growth for the Network.

Punit’s deep understanding of the world of media and technology, his robust experience in cross- and multi-platform marketing and advertising, will prove extremely crucial in putting the Network on the growth trajectory. Before getting into the Business Role at 9X Media, Punit successfully lead the National Sales team at 9XM for over two years when the Channel was launched in 2007. Punit has also worked with some of the most iconic media brands like MTV, Zee TV, Rediff.com, Radio Mirchi, Mid-day and the Reliance Enterprise Business, among others.

Commenting on his additional charge as Revenue Head, Punit Pandey Chief Business Officer, 9X Media said, “I am extremely proud to be a part of 9X Media since the Network’s inception in 2007. From a single music television channel, 9X Media has evolved into India’s largest music television network comprising of platforms both television and digital. I am excited to take charge of Ad Sales in these challenging times. I am also delighted to take our Network’s large tribe of happy young music and entertainment consumers across screens, to the market place! My priority as revenue head is to steer the Network towards the next phase of growth.”

Punit Pandey Chief Business Officer 9X Media
