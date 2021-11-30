For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Nov 2021 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Divo join hands with Media Masons to offer publishing and distribution outreach for to Independent Regional Artists

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Media Masons, a leading production house from South to offer publishing and distribution outreach to Independent artists. Media Masons has done multiple reality and non-fiction shows for TV in south for the past few years. Their shows have been instrumental in churning out new talents.

Media Masons has recently launched their own music label – MM Originals and has partnered with Divo Music for end-to-end music distribution and publishing services. Divo will look into expanding the digital presence of Media Mason’s artist talent comprising of singers, musicians, lyricists and independent artists to provide digital and social media solutions to connect with a larger audience base across platforms. Divo will also handle distribution of the content across various OTT Platforms and audio streaming platforms like Gaana, JioSaavn, Voot, Amazon Prime etc.

As part of the association, Divo recently released Sivaangi's NO NO NO NO Music Video. Sivaangi is currently the most popular social media figure in the Tamil industry and has 4.1M followers on Instagram. The film released on YouTube has received over 5Mn views in 10 days.

This music video has been composed by Karthick Devaraj, Lyrics penned by HK Ravoofa, Rap written & performed by KJ Iyenar. The music video is directed by the director of Cooku with Comali - Parthiv Mani.

Speaking on the association, Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo said, “In our attempt to help regional independent artist create a niche for themselves, we continue to offer new solutions. Our current partnership with Media Mason is another step towards Divo’s vision toward indie artists. We are glad to partner with Media Mason and look forward to a mutual growth for us as well as the music industry in India.”

Mrs. Prathima Cuppala and Mrs. H K Ravoofa, Managing Partners at Media Masons said, “Divo has a great network and team which provides our artists the reach and platforms needed in today’s fast evolving digital space. We look forward to our association with Divo.”

