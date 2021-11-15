Taylor Swift perform 10 minutes of ‘All Too Well’ at SNL

MUMBAI: Only one day after the release of the film she wrote and directed for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” Taylor Swift sang the full song as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. This was her fifth time on the show, according to Deadline, and she broke convention by performing only once for the ten minutes rather than delivering two performances.

As she played her red guitar, the film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien was playing behind her on the wall. Swift had insinuated she'd be doing one long piece while being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, saying she might do “one song that is the length of three songs.”