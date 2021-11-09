For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Nov 2021 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Gur Sidhu talks about his musical journey, performs on air for his fans as he is the latest Artist of the Week at ‘The Blue Mic’

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s latest offering, ‘The Blue Mic’, is making all the right noise amongst listeners and fans as the platform celebrates independent artists each week. In the past, the radio network has hosted many talented singers from the industry such as Palash Sen, Ritviz, Nitika Gandhi and Shahid Mallya. This week, the platform is hosting the much loved artist from Punjab - Gur Sidhu.

In the show, the singer will throw light on many subjects, share his personal favorite songs, give exclusive trivia about his music and even sing for his fans on air. Talking about his musical journey, Gur Sidhu will share his success stories with the fans. The singer will also talk about the downs in his life during the COVID times and what are the biggest challenges he faced in his career.

Adding on, Gur Sidhu will encourage the upcoming artists by advising them to keep learning, be independent and to never lose hope. The much loved singer will also talk about his favorite song Gabru and the story behind the same, his biggest support system and his hobbies.

The Blue Mic – An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud is the perfect platform to explore new music and enjoy your favourite artists & bands! It witnesses the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base. Tune in to the show every Monday - Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm and listen to your favorite artist!

