News |  05 Nov 2021 16:16

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik discussing civil custody

MUMBAI: Although they're in the midst of a sour split, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik agree on one thing: The welfare of their daughter is priority No. 1.

It's been a turbulent week for the supermodel and singer, who recently broke up nearly two years after rekindling their romance and more than a year since welcoming their first child together, Khai. News of their split emerged shortly after Zayn "adamantly" denied striking Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, in a statement to TMZ. In a citation obtained by E! News, he was charged with harassment for allegedly shoving Yolanda into a dresser, "causing mental anguish and physical pain." He pleaded no contest.

"It's a tense situation," a source close to the Hadid family told E! News. "Gigi and Zayn are broken up, but intend to co-parent Khai in a peaceful and healthy environment. They are working out custody details. They are in contact over Khai and making decisions for her."

A source close to Gigi elaborated on the measures she and Zayn are taking behind the scenes. "Gigi and Zayn have both met with lawyers separately. They both want to make sure they can sort out the custody situation with Khai and both feel entitled to custody of her," the source explained to E! News. "She needs space. They have been in communication and have been working on how they will continue to co-parent, but it's very tense right now. They do both want what's best for Khai and are trying to be civil."

Meanwhile, Gigi's family is "trying to stay out of her way," the source close to the Hadid family said, "but also feels very protective and wants the best for her."

If fans are hoping for a potential reconciliation between Gigi and Zayn, they shouldn't count on it. According to the source connected to Gigi, she "is done with Zayn for good." The situation not only marks a bitter end to Gigi and Zayn's six-year on-and-off romance, but also an immense strain between him and Yolanda, who once told The Daily Mail that he was "like a son to me."

"Yolanda is very distraught about what happened especially after everything she has done for Zayn and how welcoming she has been," the source close to Gigi said. She, "Gigi and Bella have been staying together in NYC and have truly been supporting each other. They have a great family support system and are glad they have each other to lean on."

"The whole family wants Gigi to be done with Zayn for good," the source close to Gigi added. "They have seen this behavior before and think it's unacceptable."

The source close to the Hadid family echoed, "Everyone is sad that things got so ugly and took this turn. In every family there is drama and emotions run high, but they feel Zayn crossed a line and he needs to be accountable."

Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik music
