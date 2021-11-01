Saregama and Dhamaka Records released a unique motion poster of her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' on Padmini Kolhapure birthday

MUMBAI: Saregama & Dhamaka Records have released a motion poster on the birthday of Padmini Kolhapure that has got everyone wondering! The endearing motion poster depicts beautiful imagery of Padmini Kolhapure with a young girl to a newly wedded bride, making one wonder whether their next song, is about a mother daughter special? The iconic song titled 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' which was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, is from Padmini's highly acclaimed film', Raj Kapoor’s Prem Rog.
Padmini has always been known for her acting histrionics but her singing this famed track in her own voice has increased everyone’s curiosity. Saregama & Dhamaka Records have chosen her birthday as the special day to release this motion poster. As soon as the motion poster was released, social media went abuzz with when the track will be out! lets stay tuned to know more soon.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo who’s discography boasts of chart buster tracks like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Waada hai’, ‘Tum Na Ho’ and ‘Fursat’,...read more
MUMBAI: Rihanna revealed her costume on Instagram, and it's nothing short of mind-blowing. She recreated the look and style of a recent post from...read more
MUMBAI: Saregama & Dhamaka Records have released a motion poster on the birthday of Padmini Kolhapure that has got everyone wondering! The...read more
MUMBAI: Multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers, India’s...read more
MUMBAI: Chicago-based Lil Idli – the project of artistic duo Ranjani & Deepak – marks their bold return with their new single and video, “...read more