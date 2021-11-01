For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Nov 2021 13:59 |  By RnMTeam

Saregama and Dhamaka Records released a unique motion poster of her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' on Padmini Kolhapure birthday

MUMBAI: Saregama & Dhamaka Records have released a motion poster on the birthday of Padmini Kolhapure that has got everyone wondering! The endearing motion poster depicts beautiful imagery of Padmini Kolhapure with a young girl to a newly wedded bride, making one wonder whether their next song, is about a mother daughter special? The iconic song titled 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' which was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, is from Padmini's highly acclaimed film', Raj Kapoor’s Prem Rog.

Padmini has always been known for her acting histrionics but her singing this famed track in her own voice has increased everyone’s curiosity. Saregama & Dhamaka Records have chosen her birthday as the special day to release this motion poster. As soon as the motion poster was released, social media went abuzz with when the track will be out! lets stay tuned to know more soon.

Tags
Saregama Dhamaka Records Padmini Kolhapuri
